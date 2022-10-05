Lyon vs Toulouse Prediction and Betting Tips | October 7, 2022

Matchday 10 of Ligue 1 gets underway with a mid-table clash between Lyon and Toulouse at Groupama Stadium on Friday (October 7) night.

The hosts had a solid start to their league campaign but have lost four games in a row, with their last three defeats coming by a one-goal margin. In their first game since the international break, Lyon lost 1-0 to Lens, with Florian Sotoca's 82nd-minute penalty proving to be the difference.

Toulouse, meanwhile, have not fared much better and after nine games have three wins, with two of them coming in their last three outings. They produced a fine display at home last time around to secure a 4-2 win over Montpellier. Toulouse went a goal down in the seventh minute but bounced back to score four times.

Lyon vs Toulouse Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 80 times across competitions. As expected, the home team have a better record, leading 37-23 in wins, and 20 games have ended in draws.

Lyon are on a four-game winning streak against the visitors and have emerged victorious in 11 of their last 12 meetings.

Toulouse are without a win on their trip to Lyon since a 1-0 win in Ligue 1 in 1966. They have lost seven games in a row at Lyon, failing to score in five games.

Lyon have seen over 2.5 goals in 12 of their last 13 games against Toulouse across competitions, scoring at least twice in the last 12 games.

Toulouse last secured a win over the hosts in 2014.

Only tenth-placed Montpellier have drawn fewer games (0) than Lyon (1) in Ligue 1 this season.

Lyon vs Toulouse Prediction

Les Gones are going through a rough patch, losing their last four games, scoring just twice and conceding seven. They have lost just one game at home this term, with that loss coming against reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Toulouse, meanwhile, will look to capitalise on Lyon's struggles but have a poor away record, losing three straight games. Lyon have not lost to Toulouse since 2014 and at home, so the trend should continue. Ths hosts should eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Lyon 2-1 Toulouse

Lyon vs Toulouse Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Lyon

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Farès Chaïbi to score or assist any time - Yes

Tip 5: Lyon to score first - Yes

