Lyon vs Troyes Prediction and Betting Tips | August 19, 2022

Lyon will invite Troyes to the Groupama Stadium in Ligue 1 action on Friday.

The hosts have enjoyed a winning start to their campaign, recording a 2-1 win over Ajaccio in their campaign opener. All three goals were scored in the first half, where both teams had a player sent off.

Lyon's next league game against Lorient was postponed due to an unplayable pitch at the Stade du Mustoir. So they have had two weeks to prepare for this clash.

Troyes, meanwhile, have lost both their league games this season, conceding three goals apiece. They are one of two teams to lose their opening two fixtures in the French top flight, alongside last-placed Reims.

Considering the contrast in form between the two teams at the moment, Lyon have the upper hand and are favourites to secure a win.

Lyon vs Troyes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 38 times across competitions. Lyon enjoy a 29-3 lead in wins, while six games have been drawn.

Los Gones are on a nine-game winning streak against their northern rivals and are unbeaten at home since a 3-1 league defeat in 1999.

Lyon have scored at least two goals in their last seven home games against Troyes across competitions. There have been over 2.5 goals scored in Lyon's last eight Ligue games.

Troyes have not scored more than one goal against Lyon in any competition since their 3-1 league win in 1999.

Lyon vs Troyes Prediction

Lyon will miss regular goalkeeper Anthony Lopes because of his red card in the campaign opener. Peter Bosz will also be without Jerome Boateng and Moussa Dembele on account of injuries.

Troyes will only have Abdu Conte sidelined for the game, so they have an almost full-strength squad as they look to earn their first point of the season. Nonetheless, given the recent results in this fixture and home advantage, Lyon should be able to eke out an easy win.

Prediction: Lyon 3-1 Troyes

Lyon vs Troyes Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Lyon

Tip 2: Goals - Under/over 2.5 goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Alexandre Lacazette to score any time - Yes

