Lyon vs Troyes prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22 

Lyon will welcome Troyes to Parc Olympique Lyonnais for a matchday seven fixture in Ligue 1 on Wednesday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a harrowing 2-1 defeat away to PSG. Mauro Icardi stepped off the bench to score an injury-time winner for the hosts to complete a comeback victory.

Troyes had to settle for a share of the spoils with Montpellier in a 1-1 draw on home turf on Sunday. Yoann Touzghar and Teji Savanier scored in either half to ensure parity was restored at fulltime.

That draw left the newly-promoted side in 13th place, having garnered five points from six games. Lyon are in ninth spot with eight points from six matches.

Lyon vs Troyes Head-to-Head

Lyon have been vastly superior to Troyes historically, with 14 victories registered in their last 18 matches against them.

Troyes were victorious on two occasions while two previous matches ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in a Ligue 1 fixture in May 2018, when Bertrand Traore's brace helped Lyon pick up a comfortable 3-0 victory on home turf.

Lyon form guide (all competitions): L-W-W-W-D

Troyes form guide (all competitions): D-W-L-D-L

Lyon vs Troyes Team News

Lyon

Thiago Mendes, Tino Kadewere (muscle), Leo Dubois (calf), Lenny Pintor (ACL) and Jeff Reine-Adelaide (ACL) are all unavailable due to various injuries.

Moussa Dembele will undergo a late fitness test to determine his recovery from a muscle problem.

Injuries: Thiago Mendes, Tino Kadewere, Leo Dubois, Lenny Pintor, Jeff Reine-Adelaide

Suspension: None

Doubtful: Moussa Dembele

Troyes

Renaud Ripart (groin), Metinho (shoulder), Yasser Larouci (thigh) and Hyun-Jun Suk (thigh) are all unavailable for selection.

Injuries: Renaud Ripart, Metinho, Yasser Larouci, Hyun-Jun Suk

Suspension: None

Lyon vs Troyes Predicted XI

Lyon Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Anthony Lopes (GK); Emerson, Jason Denayer, Jerome Boateng, Malo Gusto; Maxence Caqueret, Bruno Guimaraes; Lucas Paqueta, Houssem Aouar, Xherdan Shaqiri; Karl Toko Ekambi

Troyes Predicted XI (5-4-1): Gauthier Gallon (GK); Giulian Biancone, Oualid El Hajjam, Jimmy Giraudon, Karim Azamoum, Issa Kabore; Florian Tardieu, Rominigue Kouame, Xavier Chavalerin, Gerson Rodrigues; Yoann Touzghar

Lyon vs Troyes Prediction

Given the difference between the sides, Troyes are likely to be deployed in a compact system to neutralize the threat posed by the hosts.

Nevertheless, Lyon simply have too much firepower for their next opponents and we are backing Peter Bosz's side to triumph in a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Lyon 3-0 Troyes

