Lyon Women vs Arsenal Women Prediction and Betting Tips | April 27, 2025 

Lyon and Arsenal square off in the second leg of the UEFA Women's Champions League semi-final on Sunday at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais.

The hosts hold a narrow advantage in the tie, following a 2-1 away win in the first leg in London last week. Kadidiatou Diani and Daelle Dumornay scored either side of Mariona Caldentey's 78th-minute penalty to help Lyon claim the win.

Les Fenottes followed up their continental victory with a routine 2-0 win at Nantes in the Premiere Ligue. Sara Dabritz broke the deadlock in the 39th minute before Leila Wandeler made sure of the result in the second half.

Chelsea or Barcelona await the winner of this tie in the final.

Lyon Women vs Arsenal Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Lyon have four wins from five head-to-head games with Arsenal, losing once.

Arsenal's last five games across competitions have produced at least three goals.

Lyon are unbeaten in 31 games across competitions this season in regulation time, winning 28.

Four of Arsenal's last six games across competitions have seen one side fail to score.

Nine of Lyon's last 11 competitive games have produced over 2.5 goals.

Lyon have scored at least twice in eight of their last nine home games.

Lyon Women vs Arsenal Women Prediction

Lyon have claimed another domestic league title, a fourth on the bounce, and are primed to qualify for the Champions League final. Joseph Montemurro's side produced a professional display in London last week and will look to finish the job in front of their fans.

Arsenal were the underdogs when this tie was made. Playing the first leg at home gave them the chance to get in the driving seat to potentially advance, but losing in front of their fans has reduced their hopes of advancing.

However, the Gunners have been boosted by Chloe Kelly's return lo to full fitness, with the 27-year-old starting the first leg from the bench due to injury.

Nevertheless, expect the hosts to claim a comfortable victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Lyon Women 3-1 Arsenal Women

Lyon Women vs Arsenal Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Lyon to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Lyon to score over 1.5 goals

