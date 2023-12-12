Lyon Women vs Brann Women Prediction and Betting Tips | December 13, 2023 

Lyon Women welcome Brann Women to the Stade Gerrard Houllier 1 for a UEFA Women's Champions League clash on Wednesday (December 13).

The hosts are coming off a comfortable 5-0 home win over Lille in the Division 1 Féminine. Five players got on the scoresheet, with Wendi Renard, Ada Hegerberg, Damaris Wienke, Griedge Mbock and Amel Majri scoring in the rout.

Brann, meanwhile, have not been in action since claiming maximum points in a narrow 1-0 home win over Sparta Prague in the Women's Champions League three weeks ago. Larissa Crummer's 21st-minute strike was the difference between the two sides.

Lyon's last game on the continent saw them claim a routine 2-0 home win over St. Polten. The respective wins mean that Les Fenottes and Brann are level on six points apiece atop Group B, making this clash a top-of-the-table decider.

Lyon Women vs Brann Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Four of Brann's last five games across competitions have had goals at both ends.

Nine of Lyon's last 10 games across competitions have produced at least three goals.

Lyon have won all 13 competitive games this season, keeping a clean sheet in nine.

Brann have scored at least two goals in six of their last seven away games across competitions.

Lyon Women vs Brann Women Prediction

Lyon had a disappointing Champions League campaign last season, getting ousted by Chelsea in the quarterfinal. Sonia Bompastor's side have made a rampant start to the season to send a statement of intent.

Brann have matched their hosts for points across the first two games of the Champions League and are in a good position to qualify for the knockouts.

Lyon are record winners of this competition and are always among the favourites to go all the way. The French champions are the heavy favourites in this game and also have home advantage. Expect the hosts to cruise to a comfortable win and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Lyon 4-0 Brann

Lyon Women vs Brann Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Lyon to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Half-time/Full-time result: Lyon/Lyon