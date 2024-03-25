Lyon Women vs SL Benfica Women Prediction and Betting Tips | March 27th 2024

Lyon Women will welcome SL Benfica Women to Parc Olympique Lyonnais for the second leg of their UEFA Women's Champions League quarterfinal tie on Wednesday.

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 7-0 away victory over Lille in the Division 1 Féminine. Amel Majri was the star of the show as she scored a hat-trick. Vicki Becho scored a brace and provided an assist while Dzsenifer Marozsan and Liana Joseph scored a goal each.

Benfica, meanwhile, suffered an initial scare to eventually thrash Braga 4-1 at home in the Campeonato Nacional Feminino. Vitoria Almeida gave the visitors the lead in the 11th minute while Andreia Faria drew the game level in the 19th minute. Kika Nazareth scored a second-half brace, with her goals coming either side of Marie-Yasmine Alidou d'Anjou's 84th-minute strike.

Lyon hold the advantage in the tie, having claimed a 2-1 comeback victory in the first leg in Portugal last week. They went behind to Andreia Faria's 43rd-minute strike but second-half goals from Delphine Cascarino and Sara Dabritz saw them turn the game around.

The winner of this tie will face either Hacken or PSG in the last four.

Lyon Women vs SL Benfica Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fourth meeting between the two sides. Lyon have won all three games by an aggregate score of 21-1.

Benfica's defeat last week ended their 17-game unbeaten run across competitions (11 wins).

Eleven of Lyon's last 13 competitive games have produced three goals or more.

Five of Benfica's last seven games have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Seven of Benfica's last nine games have produced over 2.5 goals.

Lyon Women vs SL Benfica Women Prediction

Lyon survived an early setback in the first leg to secure a narrow advantage in the tie. Les Fenottes will look to build on this to sail through to the next round.

Benfica have continued their upward trajectory and can hold their heads high with their performance in the first leg loss. The Lisbon outfit will not be intimidated by traveling to take on the French champions.

We are backing the home side to claim a comfortable win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Lyon Women 3-1 SL Benfica Women

Lyon Women vs SL Benfica Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Lyon Women to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Lyon Women to score in both halves