Lyon Women vs St. Polten Women Prediction and Betting Tips | November 22nd 2023

Lyon Women will welcome St. Polten Women to Parc Olympique Lyonnais for a UEFA Women's Champions League clash on Wednesday (November 22nd).

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 4-1 comeback home win over Dijon in the Division 1 Féminine. Maria Diaz gave the visitors a shock lead in the 25th minute but Alice Sombath equalized nine minutes later to ensure that both sides went into the break level. Daelle Dumornay, Ada Hegerberg and Sara Dabritz all scored in the second half to inspire the win.

St. Polten, meanwhile, fell to a 2-1 defeat to Brann at home in the Women's Champions League last week. All three goals were scored in the second half, with Rachel Engesvik and Natasha Anasi scoring either side of Maria Mikolajova to help the Norwegians claim maximum points.

Lyon's Champions League opener saw them thrash Slavia Prague 9-0 in Czechia. The victory took them to the summit of Group B, level on three points with Brann. St. Polten are in third spot on zero points.

Lyon Women vs St. Polten Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Lyon have won all 10 games they have played in all competitions this season, scoring at least four goals in each of their last seven.

Nine of St. Polten's last 11 games in all competitions have produced three goals or more.

Four of Lyon's last six competitive games have witnessed more goals scored in the first half than the second.

St. Polten have won all six away games they have played this season.

Lyon Women vs St. Polten Women Prediction

Lyon had a disappointing Champions League campaign last season as they were eliminated at the quarterfinal stage. The record winners of this competition have set about righting that wrong and have started the current campaign like a house on fire.

St. Polten have won just one game in their Champions League history and the odds are heavily stacked against them changing that here.

Barring an unlikely upset, there should only be one winner here. We are tipping Lyon to cruise to a comfortable win.

Prediction: Lyon Women 6-0 St. Polten Women

Lyon Women vs St. Polten Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Lyon to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Lyon to score over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - First half to produce over 1.5 goals