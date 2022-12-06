Lyon Women vs Zurich Women Prediction and Betting Tips | December 7, 2022 

Olympique Lyon Women will host FC Zurich Women in the UEFA Women's Champions League on Wednesday (December 7).
The hosts are coming off an 8-0 bashing of Dijon in league action at the weekend. Signe Brunn was the star of the show with a hat-trick and two assists in the rout, while Selma Bacha scored a brace.
Zurich, meanwhile, claimed maximum points in a routine 2-0 victory at Rapperswil. Seraine Piubel and Nadine Risen scored in either half to inspire the win.
They will now turn their attention to continental action where they sit at the bottom of Group C and are yet to register their first points of the season. Defending champions Lyon are third with four points, three points behind table-toppers Arsenal.
Lyon Women vs Zurich Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- This will be the fourth competitive meeting between the two sides. Lyon have won the previous three by an aggregate score of 20-0. They also claimed a 9-3 victory in a friendly in 2015.
- Their most recent meeting a fortnight ago saw Lyon secure a 3-0 away victory.
- Zurich have scored just one goal in this season's Champions League, conceding eight in three games.
- Lyon are on a seven-game unbeaten run across competitions, winning five, including the last four.
- Lyon have kept a clean sheet in six of their last seven home games across competitions.
- Zurich have conceded two or more goals in their three Champions League fixtures this season.
Lyon Women vs Zurich Women Prediction
Lyon started their title defence in disastrous fashion and were playing catch-up in the group after two games.
However, their double-header against Zurich has offered them a chance to rekindle their campaign. Their win on matchday three has put them within touching distance of the top two.
Barring an unlikely upset, the French giants should claim a comfortable win at home. The hosts should secure a big win and also keep a clean sheet.
Prediction: Lyon Women 7-0 Zurich Women
Lyon Women vs Zurich Women Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Lyon to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No
Tip 3 - Lyon to win both halves
Tip 4 - Lyon to score over 3.5 goals
