Lyon Women vs Zurich Women Prediction and Betting Tips | December 7, 2022 

Olympique Lyon Women will host FC Zurich Women in the UEFA Women's Champions League on Wednesday (December 7).

The hosts are coming off an 8-0 bashing of Dijon in league action at the weekend. Signe Brunn was the star of the show with a hat-trick and two assists in the rout, while Selma Bacha scored a brace.

Zurich, meanwhile, claimed maximum points in a routine 2-0 victory at Rapperswil. Seraine Piubel and Nadine Risen scored in either half to inspire the win.

OL Féminin @OLfeminin



OL / FC Zurich Mercredi 7 décembre à 18h45



OL / PSG Dimanche 11 décembre à 21h00



🎟 Infos billetterie sur billetterie.ol.fr/fr/feminines Nos joueuses ont soif de victoires, elles ont besoin de vous pour les encourager cette semaine au @GroupamaStadium OL / FC Zurich Mercredi 7 décembre à 18h45OL / PSG Dimanche 11 décembre à 21h00🎟 Infos billetterie sur Nos joueuses ont soif de victoires, elles ont besoin de vous pour les encourager cette semaine au @GroupamaStadium 🔥🔴🔵 ▪ OL / FC Zurich Mercredi 7 décembre à 18h45▪ OL / PSG Dimanche 11 décembre à 21h00 🎟 Infos billetterie sur 👉 billetterie.ol.fr/fr/feminines https://t.co/S9j2uRilbD

They will now turn their attention to continental action where they sit at the bottom of Group C and are yet to register their first points of the season. Defending champions Lyon are third with four points, three points behind table-toppers Arsenal.

Lyon Women vs Zurich Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fourth competitive meeting between the two sides. Lyon have won the previous three by an aggregate score of 20-0. They also claimed a 9-3 victory in a friendly in 2015.

Their most recent meeting a fortnight ago saw Lyon secure a 3-0 away victory.

Zurich have scored just one goal in this season's Champions League, conceding eight in three games.

Lyon are on a seven-game unbeaten run across competitions, winning five, including the last four.

Lyon have kept a clean sheet in six of their last seven home games across competitions.

Zurich have conceded two or more goals in their three Champions League fixtures this season.

Lyon Women vs Zurich Women Prediction

Lyon started their title defence in disastrous fashion and were playing catch-up in the group after two games.

However, their double-header against Zurich has offered them a chance to rekindle their campaign. Their win on matchday three has put them within touching distance of the top two.

OL Féminin @OLfeminin



Découvrez l'épisode 4 : 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗻𝘂𝗲𝗿 𝗮̀ 𝘀𝗲 𝗯𝗮𝘁𝘁𝗿𝗲 ici olplay.ol.fr/vod/vod.11631-… Le nouvel épisode du Mag "𝗥𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗮𝘂 𝘀𝗼𝗺𝗺𝗲𝘁" est disponible sur #OLPLAY Découvrez l'épisode 4 : 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗻𝘂𝗲𝗿 𝗮̀ 𝘀𝗲 𝗯𝗮𝘁𝘁𝗿𝗲 ici Le nouvel épisode du Mag "𝗥𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗮𝘂 𝘀𝗼𝗺𝗺𝗲𝘁" est disponible sur #OLPLAY 🍿📺 Découvrez l'épisode 4 : 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗻𝘂𝗲𝗿 𝗮̀ 𝘀𝗲 𝗯𝗮𝘁𝘁𝗿𝗲 ici 👉 olplay.ol.fr/vod/vod.11631-… https://t.co/R1Kkm6qOtW

Barring an unlikely upset, the French giants should claim a comfortable win at home. The hosts should secure a big win and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Lyon Women 7-0 Zurich Women

Lyon Women vs Zurich Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Lyon to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Lyon to win both halves

Tip 4 - Lyon to score over 3.5 goals

