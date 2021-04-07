Macarthur FC vs Brisbane Roar prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21

The A-League is back in action with another round of fixtures this week as Brisbane Roar lock horns with Macarthur FC at the Campbelltown Sports Stadium on Friday. Both teams have been impressive this season and will want to win this game.

Macarthur FC are currently in third place in the A-League standings and have consistently punched above their weight this season. The newly-formed outfit edged Perth Glory to a 2-0 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this match.

Brisbane Roar, on the other hand, have experienced a slump after a strong start to the season and have managed only three points from their last five games. The Brisbane side played out a 1-1 draw with Western Sydney Wanderers over the weekend and will want to return to winning ways on Friday.

Macarthur FC vs Brisbane Roar Head-to-Head

Brisbane Roar have played only one game against Macarthur FC in the history of the A-League. Macarthur FC have won the only game played between the two teams and will want a similar result from this fixture.

The two sides met in the A-League earlier this year and the game ended in a 2-0 victory for Macarthur FC. Brisbane Roar have never defeated Macarthur FC in an official fixture and cannot afford to drop points in this match.

Macarthur FC form guide in the A-League: W-W-W-L-L

Brisbane Roar form guide in the A-League: D-D-L-D-L

Macarthur FC vs Brisbane Roar Team News

Macarthur FC have a strong squad

Macarthur FC

Nicholas Suman is the only injury concern for Macarthur FC and is unlikely to be risked in this game. Macarthur FC have a strong squad and are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team for this game.

Injured: Nicholas Suman

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Brisbane Roar need to win this game

Brisbane Roar

Scott McDonald is carrying an injury at the moment and has been ruled out of this fixture. Macaulay Gillesphey served his suspension against Western Sydney Wanderers last week and is available for this match.

Injured: Scott McDonald

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Macarthur FC vs Brisbane Roar Predicted XI

Macarthur Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Adam Federici; James Meredith, Mark Milligan, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Ivan Franjic; Benat Etxebarria, Denis Genreau; Moudi Najjar, Loic Puyo, Markel Susaeta; Matt Derbyshire

Brisbane Roar Predicted XI (3-5-2): Jamie Young; Tom Aldred, Macaulay Gillesphey, Kai Trewin; Jack Hingert, Josh Brindell-South, Corey Brown, Jay O'Shea, Rahmat Akbari; Riku Danzaki, Dylan Wenzell-Halls

Macarthur FC vs Brisbane Roar Prediction

Macarthur FC have been in excellent form this season and are set to finish in the top six this year. The newly-formed side has experience in its ranks and has a point to prove in this fixture.

Brisbane Roar have not managed a victory in their last five games and cannot afford another defeat on Friday. Macarthur FC are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Macarthur FC 2-1 Brisbane Roar

