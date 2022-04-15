Macarthur FC vs Brisbane Roar prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2021-22

The A-League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Brisbane Roar take on Macarthur FC on Friday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Macarthur FC are in seventh place in the A-League standings and have slumped after an impressive start to their campaign. The Bulls suffered a 1-0 defeat against Adelaide United in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Brisbane Roar, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the league table at the moment and have endured a difficult season so far. The away side played out a 0-0 stalemate against Melbourne Victory last week and will need to step up to the plate in this fixture.

Macarthur FC vs Brisbane Roar Head-to-Head

Brisbane Roar have an impressive record against Macarthur FC and have won two out of three matches played between the two teams. Macarthur FC have managed one victory against Brisbane Roar and will need to level the scales on Friday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in February this year and ended in a 3-1 victory for Brisbane Roar. Macarthur FC were poor on the day and have a point to prove this weekend.

Macarthur FC form guide in the A-League: L-W-D-L-L

Brisbane Roar form guide in the A-League: D-D-W-L-L

Macarthur FC vs Brisbane Roar Team News

Macarthur FC have a good squad

Macarthur FC

Tomi Juric made his comeback against Adelaide United and could feature in this game. Charles M'Mombwa has completed his recovery and should also be available for selection.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Tomi Juric

Suspended: None

Brisbane Roar need to win this game

Brisbane Roar

Luke Ivanovic, Cyrus Dehmie, Louis Zabala, and Juan Lescano are back in the squad and will be available for selection. Alex Parsons and Connor Chapman remain injured, however, and will not be included in the squad.

Injured: Alex Parsons, Connor Chapman

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Macarthur FC vs Brisbane Roar Predicted XI

Macarthur FC Predicted XI (3-4-3): Nicholas Suman; Adrian Mariappa, James Meredith, Tomislav Uskok; Liam Rose, Charles M'Mombwa, Moudi Najjar, Craig Noone; Daniel De Silva, Lachlan Rose, Tommy Oar

Brisbane Roar Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Macklin Freke; Corey Brown, Kai Trewin, Tom Aldred, Jack Hingert; Jesse Daley, Ville Matti Steinman; Jay O'Shea, Henry Hore, Nikola Mileusnic; Juan Lescano

Macarthur FC vs Brisbane Roar Prediction

Macarthur FC have punched above their weight in the A-League so far and will be intent on finishing in the top six this season. The Bulls have a fresh look to their squad and will need to bounce back from a poor run of results.

Brisbane Roar are unbeaten in their last three games and have shown signs of steady improvement this month. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and could share the spoils this weekend.

Prediction: Macarthur FC 2-2 Brisbane Roar

