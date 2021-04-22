Macarthur FC vs Melbourne City prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21

The A-League is back in action this weekend as Macarthur FC take on Melbourne City at the Campbelltown Sports Stadium on Saturday. Both teams have been impressive this season and will want to take all three points away from this game.

Macarthur FC are in fifth place in the A-League standings at the moment and have exceeded expectations this season. The newly-formed outfit played out a 2-2 draw against Newcastle Jets over the weekend and will want to return to winning ways in this match.

Melbourne City, on the other hand, have been exceptional this month and currently at the top of the league table. The away side thrashed local rivals Melbourne Victory by a 7-0 margin last week and will want a similar result from this game.

Are you ready for Saturday's ＢＬＯＣＫＢＵＳＴＥＲ match against City? 💪



Don't miss out, get your tickets now 👉 https://t.co/dYOL2k4QxD#MFCBulls #RunWithTheHerd pic.twitter.com/27QjzJGdWU — Macarthur FC (@mfcbulls) April 22, 2021

Macarthur FC vs Melbourne City Head-to-Head

Macarthur FC have played only one fixture against Melbourne City in the history of the A-League. The new top-flight side suffered a 3-0 defeat on the day and will need an improved performance this week.

Melbourne City have put together a string of excellent results in the A-League this month but will have to be at their exhilarating best against a Macarthur unit that is high on confidence at the moment.

Macarthur FC form guide in the A-League: W-D-W-L-W

Newcastle Jets form guide in the A-League: D-D-L-L-L

Advertisement

Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: Who has had a better 2020/21 season?

Macarthur FC vs Melbourne City Team News

Macarthur FC have a strong squad

Macarthur FC

Nicholas Suman is the only injury concern for Macarthur FC and is unlikely to be risked in this game. Macarthur FC have a strong squad and are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team for this game.

Injured: Nicholas Suman

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Scott Jamieson is an important player for Melbourne City

Melbourne City

Advertisement

Andrew Nabbout has recovered from his hamstring injury and will be included in the squad for the game against Macarthur FC. Aiden O'Neill remains ruled out with a back injury, however, and will not be included in the squad.

Injured: Aiden O'Neill

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Macarthur FC vs Melbourne City Predicted XI

Macarthur FC Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Adam Federici; James Meredith, Mark Milligan, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Ivan Franjic; Benat Etxebarria, Denis Genreau; Moudi Najjar, Loic Puyo, Markel Susaeta; Matt Derbyshire

Melbourne City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tom Glover; Scott Jamieson, Curtis Good, Rostyn Griffiths, Ben Garuccio; Marco Tilio, Taras Gomulka, Florin Berenguer; Craig Noone, Jamie Maclaren, Connor Metcalfe

Macarthur FC vs Melbourne City Prediction

Macarthur FC have impressed in their first campaign in the A-League but will have to take it up a notch against one of the league's most formidable opponents. The Bulls have plenty of European experience in their ranks and will look to pull off an upset this weekend.

Melbourne City are one of the favourites to win the competition this season and have built an excellent team. The away side is the better outfit at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Macarthur FC 0-2 Melbourne City

Also Read: Central Coast Mariners vs Sydney FC prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21