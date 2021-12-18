Macarthur FC vs Newcastle Jets prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2021-22

The A-League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Newcastle Jets take on Macarthur FC on Sunday. Both teams have been impressive this season and will want to win this game.

Macarthur FC are in second place in the A-League standings and have been exceptional so far this season. The Bulls eased past Western Sydney Wanderers by a 2-0 margin in their previous game and will want a similar result in this fixture.

Newcastle Jets, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have grown in stature this year. The Jets thrashed Wellington Phoenix by a 4-0 margin in their previous game and will be confident this weekend.

Macarthur FC vs Newcastle Jets Head-to-Head

Macarthur FC have an impressive record against Newcastle Jets and have won one out of two matches played between the two sides. Newcastle Jets have never defeated Macarthur FC and have a point to prove in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in April this year and ended in a 2-2 draw. Both teams were defensively poor on the day and will need to be more robust this weekend.

Macarthur FC form guide in the A-League: W-W-W-D

Newcastle Jets form guide in the A-League: W-D-D-L

Macarthur FC vs Newcastle Jets Team News

Federici has been forced into retirement

Macarthur FC

Adam Federici announced his retirement last month and will not be a part of Macarthur FC's campaign. The Bulls have confirmed a positive COVID-19 case in their camp but are yet to reveal the name of the player.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Newcastle Jets have a good squad

Newcastle Jets

Newcastle Jets have no injury concerns at the moment and have a fully-fit squad at their disposal. The Jets have made several additions to their team and have a point to prove this weekend.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Macarthur FC vs Newcastle Jets Predicted XI

Macarthur FC Predicted XI (3-4-3): Nicholas Suman; Aleksandar Susnjar, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Tomislav Uskok; James Meredith, Charles M'Mombwa, Jordon Mutch, Craig Noone; Daniel De Silva, Lachlan Rose, Ulises Davila

Newcastle Jets Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Jack Duncan; Jason Hoffman, Matthew Jurman, Jordan Elsey, Dane Ingham; Kosta Grozos; Daniel Penha, Angus Thurgate, Savvas Siatravanis, Olivier Boumal; Beka Mikeltadze

Macarthur FC vs Newcastle Jets Prediction

Macarthur FC have made an impressive start to their A-League campaign and will want to maintain their form this weekend. The Bulls have revamped their squad this year and will be confident going into this game.

Newcastle Jets have been plagued by inconsistency this season and will need to take it up a notch this week. Macarthur FC are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Macarthur FC 2-1 Newcastle Jets

