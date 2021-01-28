Macarthur FC vs Sydney FC prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21

The A-League is back in action with an important match this weekend as Macarthur FC take on Sydney FC at the Campbelltown Sports Stadium on Saturday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and will want to win this game.

Macarthur FC are currently in fourth place in the A-League standings and have been impressive in their first few league games. The home side edged Newcastle Jets to a 2-1 victory in its previous game and will want to win this match.

Sydney FC are in eighth place in the league table at the moment and have not enjoyed the best of starts to their campaign. The reigning champions suffered a 1-0 defeat last week and need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

🗣️ "For me it's so surreal going from finishing high school straight into a full time professional football career. I couldn't ask for anything more." - Michael Ruhs on joining his first A-League club 👏#MFCBulls #RunWithTheHerd pic.twitter.com/1njYiZZUVd — Macarthur FC (@mfcbulls) January 28, 2021

Macarthur FC vs Sydney FC Head-to-Head

Macarthur will play its first-ever match against Sydney FC this weekend and will want to get their head-to-head record off to a positive start. Sydney FC have a strong side and will present Macarthur FC with a stern test on Saturday.

Macarthur will look to impress their fanbase in their first home game and will have to be at their best in their own backyard. Both teams have impressive squads at their disposal and will want to maintain their unbeaten start to the season.

Macarthur FC form guide in the A-League: W-D-L-W

Sydney FC form guide in the A-League: L-D-W

Advertisement

Also Read: 10 greatest managers in Serie A history

Macarthur FC vs Sydney FC Team News

Macarthur have a strong squad

Macarthur FC

Macarthur FC have a fully-fit squad going into this match and will look to seize the initiative against Newcastle Jets this weekend. The Australian outfit has a formidable midfield line-up and is likely to look for a victory in this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Adam Pavlesic is currently injured

Sydney FC

Advertisement

Adam Pavlesic was involved in a sickening clash in the AFC Champions League in December and has been ruled out of this fixture. Sydney FC have a powerful squad and have a point to prove going into this match.

Injured: Adam Pavlesic

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Macarthur FC vs Sydney FC Predicted XI

Macarthur Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Adam Federici; James Meredith, Aleksandar Susnjar, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Ivan Franjic; Mark Milligan, Denis Genreau; Moudi Najjar, Benat Etxebarria, Markel Susaeta; Matt Derbyshire

"It’s definitely a challenge, we’re looking forward to it. Everyone gets excited about the Champions League." 💬



Head Coach Steve Corica discusses our 2021 @TheAFCCL draw...#SydneyIsSkyBlue #ACL2021 — Sydney FC (@SydneyFC) January 28, 2021

Sydney FC Predicted XI (4-4-2): Tom Heward-Belle; Joel King, Ben Warland, Alex Wilkinson, Rhyan Grant; Luke Brattan, Alexander Baumjohann, Milos Ninkovic, Anthony Caceres; Kosta Barbarouses, Trent Buhagiar

Macarthur FC vs Sydney FC Prediction

Sydney FC have a good squad but are beginning to feel the impact of a few recent departures. The reigning A-League champions are yet to hit their peak this season and have a point to prove going into this game.

Macarthur FC have been impressive in the A-League and can potentially trouble their opponents in this game. Both teams are on a fairly even footing at the moment and are likely to share the spoils on Saturday.

Prediction: Macarthur FC 1-1 Sydney FC

Also Read: Orlando Pirates vs Kaizer Chiefs prediction, preview, team news and more | South African Premier Soccer League 2020-21