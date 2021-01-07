Macarthur FC vs Wellington Phoenix prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21

Macarthur FC host Wellington Phoenix in the A-League at the Campbelltown Sports Stadium in Sydney on Saturday.

The A-League debutants have had a mixed start to the season so far, with a win and a loss in the first two games.

In their A-League debut, Macarthur beat Western Sydney Wanderers 1-0 thanks to a winner from captain Mark Milligan.

However, they followed that up with a 2-0 loss against the Central Coast Mariners, with coach Ante Milicic admitting that they deserved to lose.

Wellington Phoenix have played just one game so far this season, falling to defending champions Sydney FC last Saturday.

Wellington lost 2-1, with Luke Brattan scoring a second-half winner for Sydney FC. COVID-19 restrictions have caused havoc with the schedule and the ability for all teams to complete each matchday.

Macarthur FC vs Wellington Phoenix Head-to-Head

This will be the first game between Wellington Phoenix and Macarthur FC in the A-League, with this being Macarthur's debut A-League season.

Macarthur FC vs Wellington Phoenix Team News

Macarthur FC

There are no known injury concerns at the moment for Macarthur. They have not yet featured their full compliment of foreign players this season. Spaniard Benat Etxebarria could finally start in midfield alongside Mark Milligan on Saturday, as the foreign contingent get up to speed.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Wellington Phoenix

Wellington Phoenix are likely to be without Reno Piscopo, who has a calf injury. Tomer Hemed had an injury concern before the last game, but he featured against Sydney FC and should be available for this one.

Injured: Reno Piscopo

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Macarthur FC vs Wellington Phoenix Predicted XI

Macarthur FC Predicted XI (4-3-3): Adam Federici; Ivan Franjic, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Aleksandar Susnjar, Antony Golec; Benat Etxebarria, Mark Milligan, Markel Susaeta; Loin Puyo, Matt Derbyshire, Moudi Najjar

Wellington Phoenix Predicted XI (4-4-2): Stefan Marinovic; Tim Payne, Joshua Laws, Luke DeVere, James McGarry; Cameron Devlin, Alex Rufer, Mirza Muratovic, Clayton Lewis; Tomer Hemed, Jaushua Sotirio

Macarthur FC vs Wellington Phoenix Prediction

Macarthur will be looking for a positive reaction after they were distinctly second-best against Central Coast Mariners.

However, Wellington Phoenix will not make things easy as they are also looking for their first win of the season. We are predicting a narrow victory for Macarthur FC in this game.

Prediction: Macarthur FC 2-1 Wellington Phoenix