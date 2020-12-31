Macarthur vs Central Coast Mariners prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21

The A-League is back in action with its first round of fixtures in 2021 as Macarthur take on Central Coast Mariners at the Campbelltown Sports Stadium on Saturday. Both teams won the opening fixtures of their campaigns and will want to build on their impressive start this season.

Macarthur were excellent in the first A-League fixture in their history and made history in their 1-0 victory against Western Sydney Wanderers earlier this week. The A-League rookies have plenty to play for this season and will look to maintain their form in this match.

Central Coast Mariners also edged local rivals Newcastle Jets to a 1-0 victory in their opening match and will want to put in an improved display this season. The away side has a few problems to solve and will have to be at its best against Macarthur.

Macarthur vs Central Coast Mariners Head-to-Head

Macarthur will play its first-ever match against Central Coast Mariners this weekend and will want to get their head-to-head record off to a positive start. The Mariners have improved this season and will offer a stern challenge on Saturday.

Macarthur will look to impress their fanbase in their first home game and will have to be at their best in their own backyard. Both teams have impressive squads at their disposal and will want to maintain their unbeaten start to the season.

Macarthur form guide in the A-League: W

Central Coast Mariners form guide in the A-League: W

Macarthur vs Central Coast Mariners Team News

Macarthur have a strong squad

Macarthur

Macarthur have a fully-fit squad going into this match and will make a few changes to the side that defeated Western Sydney Wanderers during the week. The Australian outfit has a formidable midfield line-up and will have a point to prove in this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Marcos Urena has joined Central Coast Mariners

Central Coast Mariners

Central Coast Mariners have a fully-fit squad going into this game and will want to get off to the best possible start. Marco Urena and Stefan Jankovic have joined the squad this season and are likely to make an appearance in this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Macarthur vs Central Coast Mariners Predicted XI

Macarthur Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Adam Federici; James Meredith, Aleksandar Susnjar, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Ivan Franjic; Mark Milligan, Denis Genreau; Moudi Najjar, Benat Etxebarria, Markel Susaeta; Matt Derbyshire

Central Coast Mariners Predicted XI (4-4-2): Mark Birighitti; Jack Clisby, Kye Rowles, Ruon Tongyik, Stefan Nigro; Josh Nisbet, Gianni Stensness, Stefan Jankovic, Samuel Silvera; Matt Simon, Marco Urena

Macarthur vs Central Coast Mariners Prediction

Macarthur have built an impressive squad over the past few months and have plenty of European experience in their ranks. With the likes of Markel Susaeta available for selection, the newly-formed side will want to make the most of its bright start to the season.

Central Coast Mariners have also made a high-profile signing in Marco Urena and can potentially win this game. Macarthur looked impressive in their first game, however, and hold a slight upper hand in this fixture.

Prediction: Macarthur 2-1 Central Coast Mariners

