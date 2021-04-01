Macarthur vs Perth Glory prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21

Macarthur FC will be looking to script more history in their first-ever A-League campaign when Perth Glory visit Campbelltown Stadium on Friday.

The debutants have been fairly impressive in the Australian top-flight so far. They have won half of their 14 games in the campaign and sit fourth in the table.

They're firmly in contention to qualify for the Finals Series, the knockout rounds of the league, as they trail leaders Central Coast Mariners by just three points.

Macarthur are now aiming to clinch a third successive win for the first time.

Perth, on the other hand, are still struggling to replicate the glory of the 2018-19 season and languish seventh in the standings.

With five wins and losses each from 12 games so far, the Glory are two points off the last qualification spot for the Finals Series. However, they have a game in hand over defending champions Sydney FC in sixth.

Macarthur vs Perth Glory Head-To-Head

This will be the first-ever competitive game between Macarthur and Perth.

Macarthur Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-L-W-W

Perth Glory Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-L-D-W

Macarthur vs Perth Glory Team News

Macarthur

The Bulls have managed to keep their squad fairly unscathed over the course of this campaign. Goalkeeper Nick Suman is the only player who recently suffered an injury.

However, he was back in the squad for the last match, but didn't play.

No players have been suspended for this encounter, but Denis Genreau is one booking away from a ban.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Perth Glory

The visitors have not had much luck with good squad health as Nick Sullivan and Nicholas D'Agostino are out injured.

Head coach Richard Garcia does not have fresh injury concerns to deal with but will be without suspended Jonathan Aspropotamitis. The midfielder was sent off in the last game against Newcastle Jets.

Injured: Nick Sullivan

Suspended: Jonathan Aspropotamitis

Unavailable: None

Macarthur vs Perth Glory Predicted XI

Macarthur (3-4-3): Adam Federici; Aleksandar Jovanovic, Mark Milligan, Aleksandar Susnjar; Ivan Franjic, Denis Genreau, Benat Etxebarria, Tommy Oar; Markel Susaeta, Matt Derbyshire, Milislav Popovic.

Perth Glory (4-4-2): Liam Reddy; Joshua Rawlins, Sebastian Langkamp, Darryl Lachman, Kosuke Ota; Daniel Stynes, Osama Malik, Neil Kilkenny, Diego Castro; Bruno Fornaroli, Andy Keogh.

Macarthur vs Perth Glory Prediction

As the sides have never met before, it's hard to predict an outcome here.

However, Perth Glory's poor defensive record coupled with Macarthur's erratic attack could make this one an even affair.

Prediction: Macarthur 2-2 Perth Glory