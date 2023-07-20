Maccabi Haifa vs Beitar Jerusalem Prediction and Betting Tips | July 22, 2023 

Maccabi Haifa and Beitar Jerusalem lock horns at the Sammy Ofer Stadium on Saturday (July 22) in the Israel Super Cup.

After winning the Israel Toto Cup, the country's top football division, for the third straight year, Maccabi play in the Supercup once again. They won in 2021 but lost last year to Hapoel Be'er Sheva, who prevailed 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

The Greens are looking to avoid another loss and win the cup for a fifth time. They have momentum, too, having saw off Hamrun 6-1 on aggregate in the UEFA Champions League first qualifying round. They thrashed the Maltese outfit 4-0 away from home in the first leg before coming from behind to pick up a 2-1 win at home.

Meanwhile, Beitar haven't seen much game time this summer, beating Cypriot side APOEL Nicosia 2-1 in a friendly on July 9. After the Super Cup clash, the capital side have a European qualifying game to negotiate, having drawn PAOK in the second qualifying round of the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Maccabi Haifa vs Beitar Jerusalem Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 92 clashes between the two teams, with Haifa leading 43-29.

Maccabi have won their last seven clashes with Beitar, keeping a clean sheet in four.

Beitar last beat Maccabi in February 2020 (2-0 in the Israeli league).

Maccabi are unbeaten in nine clashes with Beitar.

Maccabi and Beitar are meeting in the cup for the first time since the 2021-22 season when they met in the Gavia haMedina Round of 16, which Haifa won 4-0.

Maccabi Haifa vs Beitar Jerusalem Prediction

Maccabi Haifa have dominated the fixture in recent years and will come in with plenty of confidence. Beitar, meanwhile, haven't played enough games to blow away the cobwebs, which could come back to haunt them.

The Greens should extend their winning run over Beitar to eight games.

Prediction: Maccabi 2-0 Beitar

Maccabi Haifa vs Beitar Jerusalem Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Maccabi

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No