Maccabi Haifa vs Benfica Prediction and Betting Tips | November 2, 2022

Maccabi Haifa will entertain Benfica at the Sammy Ofer Stadium in their final group stage game of the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday (November 2).

The hosts have been eliminated from the competition alongside Juventus. Benfica and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will progress to the knockout stage from Group H, with PSG (11) leading the Portuguese giants on goal difference.

Maccabi and Juventus have three points apiece, so the final group game will determine who finishes third to qualify for the UEFA Europa League playoffs. Juventus will entertain PSG on matchday six on the same day as Maccabi host Benfica.

Maccabi were hammered 7-2 by PSG on matchday five, with Lionel Messi picking up two goals and as many assists. Benfica, meanwhile, beat Juventus 4-3 at home, with in-form winger Rafa Silva bagging a brace.

Maccabi Haifa vs Benfica Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams met for the first time in September at the Estadio da Luz. Rafa Silva and Alex Grimaldo scored in the second half in the Portuguese giants' 2-0 win.

Benfica are unbeaten in their last ten Champions League games.

Maccabi have scored at least twice in four of their last five games across competitions.

Benfica are unbeaten across competitions this season and in their last five games have scored 15 goals.

Four of Benfica's last five away games across competitions have produced fewer than 2.5 goals, keeping three clean sheets.

Maccabi have won their last four home games across competitions, keeping three clean sheets.

Maccabi Haifa vs Benfica Prediction

Maccabi have been solid at home this season, coming off a 2-0 win over Juventus last month. They're coming off a 3-1 win over FC Ashdod in the Israeli Premier League at the weekend and should score again.

Benfica have qualified for the Round of 16, but top place in the group is up for grabs. They have been in solid form, scoring nine goals in their last two games. The visitors should eke out a narrow win and hope that PSG drop points at Juventus to win the group.

Prediction: Maccabi Haifa 1-2 Benfica

Maccabi Haifa vs Benfica Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Benfica

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Benfica to score first - Yes

Tip 5: Rafa Silva to score any time - Yes

