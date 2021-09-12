Maccabi Haifa vs Feyenoord prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League 2021-22 

The first season of the newly-formed UEFA Europa Conference League will kick off this week, with Maccabi Haifa hosting Feyenoord on Tuesday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 2-1 victory over Sakhnin in a Ligal Ha'al fixture on Saturday. Omer Atzili scored a second-half brace to help his side pick up all three points.

Feyenoord have not been in action since suffering a 3-1 defeat away to Utrecht in an Eredivisie fixture before the international break. Willem Janssen, Moussa Sylla and Simon Gustafson got on the scoresheet to help their side complete a comeback victory.

Maccabi Haifa and Feyenoord have been paired in Group E alongside Union Berlin and Slavia Prague. They will be keen to start their campaign on a winning note to boost their chances of progressing to the next round.

Maccabi Haifa vs Feyenoord Head-to-Head

This will be the first continental meeting between the two sides and they will each give their all to secure all three points.

The hosts are unbeaten in five games in all competitions and saw off Azerbaijani side Neftci Baku with a 7-3 aggregate victory in the playoff to secure their spot in the group stage.

Feyenoord are currently on a two-game losing streak, having initially won six matches on the bounce.

Maccabi Haifa form guide (all competitions): W-D-W-W-D

Feyenoord form guide (all competitions): L-L-W-W-W

Maccabi Haifa vs Feyenoord Team News

Maccabi Haifa

Ben Sahar and Ryan Strain have both been sidelined by hamstring injuries.

Injuries: Ben Sahar, Ryan Strain

Suspension: None

Feyenoord

Mark Diemers is the only injury concern for the visitors. Marcos Senesi has recovered from his groin injury and was part of the 19-man travel squad.

Lutsharel Geertruida has also returned to full fitness. Nigeria international Cyriel Dessiers could be in line for his debut following his deadline day arrival from Genk.

Injuries: Mark Diemers

Suspension: None

Maccabi Haifa vs Feyenoord Predicted XI

Maccabi Haifa Predicted XI (4-3-3): Josh Cohen (GK); Sean Goldberg, Bogdan Planic, Ori Dahan, Raz Meir; Tjarron Chery, Mahmoud Jaber, Jose Rodriguez; Dolev Haziza, Godsway Donyoh, Omer Atzili

Feyenoord Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Justin Bijlow (GK); Tyrell Malacia, Ramon Hendriks, Gernot Trauner, Marcus Pedersen; Orkun Kokcu, Jens Toornstra; Luis Sinisterra, Guus Til, Cyriel Dessers; Brian Linssen

Maccabi Haifa vs Feyenoord Prediction

Feyenoord have been in poor form of late but their pedigree and superior quality means they are slight favorites in the game.

The two sides are expansive and like to play on the front foot, suggesting that goals could be scored at both ends. However, we are backing Feyenoord to triumph with a narrow victory.

Prediction: Maccabi Haifa 1-2 Feyenoord

