Maccabi Haifa vs Panathinaikos Prediction and Betting Tips | October 5th 2023

Maccabi Haifa and Panathinaikos go head-to-head at the Sammy Ofer Stadium in Group F of the Europa League on Thursday.

The Israeli outfit are unbeaten in their six home matches across all competitions this season and will look to continue in the same vein.

Maccabi Haifa returned to winning ways on Sunday when they scrapped a 3-2 victory over Maccabi Netanya at the Netanya Stadium.

Prior to that, Messay Dego’s side were on a three-game winless run, picking one draw and losing twice, including a 3-0 defeat against Stade Rennais in their Europa League Group F opener on September 21.

Maccabi Haifa now return home, where they are unbeaten in their last 11 competitive matches, picking up nine wins and two draws since a 2-1 loss against Netanya in the State Cup on February 28.

Elsewhere, Panathinaikos needed a 96th-minute strike from Alexander Jeremejeff to salvage a 2-2 draw against PAOK in the Greek Super League last Sunday.

Prior to that, Ivan Jovanovic’s men saw their three-match winning streak come to an end on September 28, when they fell to a 2-1 loss against AEK Athens, three days before picking up a 4-1 victory at Asteras.

Panathinaikos now turn their attention to the Europa League, where they kicked off their campaign with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Villarreal on September 21.

Maccabi Haifa vs Panathinaikos Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first-ever meeting between Maccabi Haifa and Panathinaikos, who will be looking to kickstart their rivalry with a win.

Maccabi Haifa are winless in three of their last four matches across all competitions, losing twice and picking up one draw since mid-September.

Panathinaikos have won all but one of their last six away matches this season, with a 2-1 loss against Braga on August 23 being the exception.

Maccabi Haifa are unbeaten in their six home matches across all competitions this season, picking up four wins and two draws so far.

Maccabi Haifa vs Panathinaikos Prediction

Buoyed by their resilient performance against Maccabi Netanya, Maccabi Haifa will head into Thursday’s tie with renewed confidence. However, Panathinaikos are on a superb run of form away from home and we see them holding out for a share of the spoils at the Sammy Ofer Stadium.

Prediction: Maccabi Haifa 1-1 Panathinaikos

Maccabi Haifa vs Panathinaikos Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in four of Maccabi Haifa’s last five matches)

Tip 3: Less than 10.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than 11 bookings in five of the visitors’ last six matches)