Maccabi Haifa vs PSG prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2022-23

Maccabi Haifa will entertain Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the Sammy Ofer Stadium in their second group stage game of the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

The hosts opened their campaign with a 2-0 defeat at Benfica. PSG, meanwhile, kickstarted their campaign for a first European title by beating Juventus 2-1 at home, thanks to Kylian Mbappe's first-half brace.

Maccabi returned to winning ways in the Israeli Premier League, beating Sektzia Nes Tziona 3-1 to extend their perfect start to the season. PSG, meanwhile, recorded their third straight win Ligue 1 on Saturday, with Neymar scoring the only goal of the game against Brest.

Maccabi Haifa vs PSG Head-to-Head

The two teams have crossed paths twice, with both meetings coming in the 1998-99 edition of the now defunct UEFA Cup Winners' Cup. PSG are winless against the hosts, with Maccabi picking up a home win and a draw against the Parisians in Paris.

Maccabi Haifa form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-W-W

PSG form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-D

Maccabi Haifa vs PSG Team News

Maccabi Haifa

Suf Podgoreanu and Mahmoud Jaber are sidelined with thigh and ankle injury respectively. There are doubts over the availability of Raz Meir, who faces a late fitness test.

No changes are expected from the lineup against Benfica, as a similar setup helped them to a league win on Saturday.

Injured: Suf Podgoreanu, Mahmoud Jaber

Doubtful: Raz Meir, Ali Mohamed

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

PSG

Renato Sanches has a thigh strain and faces a late fitness test for the trip to Haifa. Presnel Kimpembe picked up a thigh injury after making a sliding challenge on Irvin Cardona in the win over Brest.

He's expected to be sidelined for a few weeks. Danilo Pereira might fill in for the Frenchman. Timothee Pembele is a long-term absentee and has been left out of the squad for the group stage.

Injured: Presnel Kimpembe

Doubtful: Renato Sanches

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Timothee Pembele

Maccabi Haifa vs PSG Predicted XIs

Maccabi Haifa (4-3-3): Josh Cohen; Daniel Sundgren, Sun Menachem, Sean Goldberg, Pierre Cornud; Neta Lavi, Tjaronn Chery, Dolev Haziza; Dean David, Frantzdy Pierrot, Omer Atzili

PSG (3-4-3): Keylor Navas; Sergio Ramos, Marquinhos, Danilo Pereira; Achraf Hakimi, Marco Verratti, Nuno Mendes, Vitinha; Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar

Maccabi Haifa vs PSG Prediction

Maccabi are undefeated at home this term, but PSG will be a major upgrade on the type of opponents they face in the league. Although the Parisians are winless against the hosts, a lot has changed since their last meeting almost 24 years ago.

A clean sheet for either teams seems unlikely. Considering Les Parisiens' form, they should record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Maccabi Haifa 1-3 PSG

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav