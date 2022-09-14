Maccabi Haifa vs PSG: Where to watch in India, USA and UK | UEFA Champions League 2022-23

The UEFA Champions League is back in action with another round of matches this week as Maccabi Haifa lock horns with Christophe Galtier's PSG side at the Sammy Ofer Stadium on Wednesday. PSG have excellent players in their ranks and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Maccabi Haifa are currently at the top of the Israeli Premier League standings and have been on the domestic front this season. The hosts will face a different class of opposition in the UEFA Champions League, however, and are up against one of the most formidable opponents in the competition this week.

PSG are at the top of the Ligue 1 table at the moment and have been in excellent form this season. The Parisians edged Brest to an important 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Maccabi Haifa vs PSG Team News

Maccabi Haifa need to win this game

Maccabi Haifa

Raz Meir has picked up an injury at the start of the season and will not be able to feature in this game. Suf Podgoreanu is also carrying a knock and has been ruled out of this match.

Ali Mohamed is carrying a knock at the moment and might not be able to recover in time for this game. Maccabi Haifa are set to employ a low block to keep Maccabi Haifa's firepower at bay.

Injured: Raz Meir, Suf Podgoreanu

Doubtful: Ali Mohamed

Suspended: None

PSG have a point to prove this season

PSG

Presnel Kimpembe picked up an injury last week and will not be able to play a part in this fixture. Danilo Pereira is set to take his place alongside Sergio Ramos and Marquinhos in PSG's three-man defence.

Keylor Navas and Renato Sanches are also injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Neymar have been impressive this season and will look to step up in this fixture.

Injured: Presnel Kimpembe, Keylor Navas, Renato Sanches

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

At what time does the match between Maccabi Haifa and PSG kick off?

India: 15th September 2022, at 12:30 AM

USA: 14th September 2022, at 3 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 2 PM (Central Standard Time), 12 PM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 14th September 2022, at 8 PM

Where and how to watch Maccabi Haifa vs PSG on TV?

India: Sony Ten 3

USA: ViX+, TUDN USA, Univision Now

UK: BT Sport 5

How to watch live streaming of Maccabi Haifa vs PSG?

India: SonyLIV, Jio TV

USA: TUDN, Univision

UK: BT Sport

