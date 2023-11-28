Maccabi Haifa vs Rennes Prediction and Betting Tips | November 30th 2023

Maccabi Haifa and Rennes will battle for three points in a UEFA Europa League clash on Thursday (November 30th). The game is being played at the Puaskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary, but Haifa are the designated hosts due to the conflict going on in Israel.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 2-1 home win over Hapoel Petah Tikva in the Israeli Ligat Ha'al on Saturday. Ilay Hajaj and Tjarron Chery scored first-half goals to inspire the Greens to victory.

Rennes, meanwhile, comfortably saw off Reims with a 3-1 home win in Ligue 1. Amine Gouiri and Oumar Diakite scored first-half goals to ensure the game was level at the break. Benjamin Bourigeaud and Arthur Theate scored after the break to guide their side to all three points.

Les Rouge et Noirs will turn their attention back to the continent where their last game saw them saw them dispatch Panathinaikos 3-1 at home. Maccabi Haifa's last game came in a 2-1 home defeat to Villarreal.

The loss left them at the bottom of Group F with just one point to show for their efforts in three games. Rennes lead the way at the summit with nine points from four games.

Maccabi Haifa vs Rennes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The reverse fixture ended in a 3-0 home win for Rennes in September.

Maccabi Haifa have lost six of their ten games against French opposition (one draw).

Rennes are aiming to win consecutive games for the first time this season.

Maccabi Haifa are the only side yet to score in the second half in the Europa League this season.

Rennes have scored within the first ten minutes in each of their last three victories in the Europa League this term.

Four of Maccabi Haifa's last five games across all competitions have witnessed goals at both ends.

Maccabi Haifa vs Rennes Prediction

Maccabi Haifa finally returned to domestic action over the weekend after a two-month hiatus. Their title defense has not gone to plan so far and it is much of the same on the continent. However, they are just three points behind third-placed Panathinaikos and a win here would leave them in contention for continued continental football in the Spring.

Rennes, for their part, ended a five-game winless run in the league with their victory over the weekend. Stephan Julien's side have a comfortable three-point lead at the summit and a win here would guarantee them a top-two spot.

We are backing the French outfit to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Maccabi Haifa 1-2 Rennes

Maccabi Haifa vs Rennes Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Rennes to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Rennes to win or draw