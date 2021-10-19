Maccabi Haifa vs Slavia Prague prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League 2021-22

Maccabi Haifa and Slavia Prague square off at the Sammy Ofer Stadium on Thursday in the UEFA Europa Conference League.

The Israeli outfit are searching for their first victory of the campaign, having drawn and lost one in their opening two group matches so far.

With just a single point in the bag, the Greens are currently at the bottom of Group E, and another setback this week will significantly crush their knockout chances.

Prague, meanwhile, are looking to bounce back from a defeat to Feyenoord in their last European outing to boost their qualifying prospects.

Maccabi Haifa vs Slavia Prague Head-To-Head

The upcoming clash will be the first between the sides in history.

Maccabi Haifa Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-L-L-W

Slavia Prague Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-L-L-W

Maccabi Haifa vs Slavia Prague Team News

Maccabi Haifa

The Greens have confirmed on their official website that Neta Lavie has an injury to his calf bone and will miss the next eight weeks.

Noble Omar, who's been out for the last 10 days with a tear in his thigh muscle, is nearing a return and will be assessed before the clash.

Ryan Strain (hamstring) and Mohammed Abu Fani (meniscal) are the other injured players for Haifa.

Omer Atzili and Ofri Arad, who missed their last clash with a suspension, are available for selection.

Injured: Neta Lavie, Ryan Strain, Mohammed Abu Fani

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Slavia Prague

Taras Kacharaba returned from a head injury in the last game and is likely to keep his place in the starting XI.

However, the Slavists still have quite a few injuries to deal with, as 10 players are currently in the recovery room, including Lukas Masopust (muscle), Tomas Holes (calf) and Lukas Provod (cruciate ligament rupture).

Aiham Ousou, who missed the last game through suspension, is available for selection again.

Injured: Lukas Masopust, Tomas Holes, Lukas Provod, Ondrej Lingr, Petr Sevcik, Stanislav Tecl, Laco Takacs, David Hovorka, Ondrej Kudela, Jan Boril.

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Maccabi Haifa vs Slavia Prague Predicted XI

Maccabi Haifa (4-2-3-1): Josh Cohen; Raz Meir, Shon Goldberg, Bogdan Planic, Sun Menahem; Mahmoud Jaber, José Rodríguez; Dolev Haziza, Tjaronn Chery, Dean David; Ben Sahar.

Slavia Prague (4-2-3-1): Ondrej Kolar; Alexander Bah, Jakub Hromada, Taras Kacharaba, Oscar Dorley; Ibrahim Traoré, Nicolae Stanciu; Ivan Schranz, Jan Kuchta, Peter Olayinka; Michael Krmencik.

Maccabi Haifa vs Slavia Prague Prediction

Maccabi Haifa have serious attacking woes in the squad as they're yet to score in the Conference League.

Slavia Prague, although not perfect themselves, have enough in the tank to pick up all three points against their misfiring Israeli rivals.

Prediction: Maccabi Haifa 0-1 Slavia Prague

Edited by Peter P