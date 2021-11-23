Maccabi Haifa vs Union Berlin prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League 2021-22

Maccabi Haifa and Union Berlin will trade tackles in a UEFA Europa Conference League fixture on Thursday.

The game represents a battle between the bottom two in Group E and they will each strive for maximum points to keep their continental sojourn alive.

The hosts currently occupy third spot in the table, having garnered four points from four matches so far. Union Berlin's maiden continental experience has not gone to plan and they have just three points to show for their efforts so far.

Maccabi Haifa have not been in action since their convincing 4-0 victory over Kiryat Shmona in the Israeli Premier League before the international break.

Union Berlin come into the game on the back of a 2-0 home victory over city rivals Hertha Berlin in the Berlin derby on Saturday.

In-form Nigerian forward Taiwo Awoniyi and Christopher Trimmel scored first-half goals to guide their side to victory.

Maccabi Haifa vs Union Berlin Head-to-Head

Union Berlin secured a comfortable 3-0 victory over Maccabi Haifa in what was their first game in European football. Things have, however, gone downhill from there for the Germans and that represents their sole win of the campaign so far.

Haifa have managed three wins from their last five matches in all competitions. Union Berlin returned to winning ways at the weekend after a three-game winless run.

Maccabi Haifa form guide (all competitions): W-L-D-W-W

Union Berlin form guide (all competitions): W-D-L-L-W

Maccabi Haifa vs Union Berlin Team News

Mahmoud Jaber (hamstring) and Ori Dahan (knee) have both been ruled out with injuries.

Injuries: Mahmoud Jaber, Ori Dahan

Suspension: None

Union Berlin

Kevin Behrens is currently in self-isolation after testing positive for COVID-19. Paul Jaeckel has been ruled out with an illness while Cedric Teuchert and Christopher Trimmel are suspended due to their red cards against Feyenoord.

Injuries: None

COVID-19: Kevin Behrens

Illness: Paul Jaeckel

Suspension: Cedric Teuchert, Christopher Trimmel

Maccabi Haifa vs Union Berlin Predicted XI

Maccabi Haifa Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Josh Cohen (GK); Raz Meir, Shon Goldberg, Bogdan Planic, Sun Menahem; Yuval Ashkenazi, Jose Rodríguez; Dolev Haziza, Tjaronn Chery, Dean David; Godsway Donyoh

Union Berlin Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Andreas Luthe (GK); Marvin Friedrich, Robin Knoche, Timo Baumgart; Niko Giesselmann, Genki Haraguchi, Rani Khedira, Julian Ryerson; Grischa Promel; Taiwo Awoniyi, Andreas Voglsammer

Maccabi Haifa vs Union Berlin Prediction

The two sides need the win to keep their hopes of staying in the competition alive. Union Berlin will draw inspiration from their morale-boosting first-leg win, although their performance on the continent has left a lot to be desired.

The visitors have been plagued by defensive issues but a goal and shot-shy Maccabi Haifa attack might not be able to take advantage.

Union Berlin have superior players and despite the absence of some key men, we are backing Urs Fischer's side to secure a comfortable victory.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: Maccabi Haifa 0-2 Union Berlin

Edited by Peter P