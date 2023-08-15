Maccabi Tel Aviv vs AEK Larnaca Prediction and Betting Tips | August 17th 2023

Maccabi Tel Aviv welcome AEK Larnaca to the Bloomfield Stadium in the second leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League third qualifying round on Thursday.

A place in the next round is very much up for grabs for both teams, who played out a 1-1 draw in last week’s reverse leg in Cyprus.

Maccabi Tel Aviv’s 100% record in the 2023-24 campaign came to an end last time out as they played out a 1-1 draw with AEK Larnaca at AEK Arena.

Prior to that, Robbie Keane’s men thrashed Hapoel Be'er Sheva 6-1 in the Israeli League Cup playoffs on July 20 before claiming a 5-0 aggregate win over Petrocub in the Conference League second qualifying round.

Maccabi Tel Aviv now return home where they have lost just once in over a year, which came on March 4, when they were beaten 2-1 by Hapoel Katamon Jerusalem in the Premier League.

AEK Larnaca kicked off their Conference League qualification campaign on July 27 when they picked up a 3-2 first-leg victory over Torpedo.

Jose Luis Oltra’s side held on for a 1-1 draw against the Belarus outfit in the return leg one week later to progress to the third round on aggregate.

With last week’s 1-1 draw against Tel Aviv, AEK Larnaca are unbeaten in their last five competitive matches, stretching back to a 2-1 loss against APOEL Nicosia on May 14.

Maccabi Tel Aviv vs AEK Larnaca Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second-ever meeting between Maccabi Tel Aviv and AEK Larnaca, with their first encounter coming last week when they played out a 1-1 draw.

Maccabi Tel Aviv have won all but one of their last seven matches across all competitions, with the 1-1 draw against AEK Larnaca being the exception.

Oltra’s men are unbeaten in their last five competitive matches, picking up two wins and three draws since May’s 2-1 loss against APOEL Nicosia.

The Israeli outfit are currently on a run of seven consecutive home matches without defeat, claiming five wins and two draws since March’s 2-1 loss against Hapoel Katamon Jerusalem.

Maccabi Tel Aviv vs AEK Larnaca Prediction

Maccabi Tel Aviv held their own in Cyprus and will be satisfied to have come away with a vital draw. The Israeli outfit will be backing themselves to get the job done at home, where they have lost just once since last July.

Prediction: Maccabi Tel Aviv 2-1 AEK Larnaca

Maccabi Tel Aviv vs AEK Larnaca Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Maccabi Tel Aviv to win

Tip 2: First to score - Maccabi Tel Aviv (The home side have opened the scoring in their last eight matches)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in four of Maccabi Tel Aviv’s last five outings)