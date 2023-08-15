Football

Maccabi Tel Aviv vs AEK Larnaca Prediction and Betting Tips | August 17th 2023

By Joshua Ojele
Modified Aug 15, 2023 19:53 GMT
Maccabi Tel Aviv take on AEK Larnaca in the UEFA Europa Conference League qualifiers on Thursday

Maccabi Tel Aviv welcome AEK Larnaca to the Bloomfield Stadium in the second leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League third qualifying round on Thursday.

A place in the next round is very much up for grabs for both teams, who played out a 1-1 draw in last week’s reverse leg in Cyprus.

Maccabi Tel Aviv’s 100% record in the 2023-24 campaign came to an end last time out as they played out a 1-1 draw with AEK Larnaca at AEK Arena.

Prior to that, Robbie Keane’s men thrashed Hapoel Be'er Sheva 6-1 in the Israeli League Cup playoffs on July 20 before claiming a 5-0 aggregate win over Petrocub in the Conference League second qualifying round.

Maccabi Tel Aviv now return home where they have lost just once in over a year, which came on March 4, when they were beaten 2-1 by Hapoel Katamon Jerusalem in the Premier League.

AEK Larnaca kicked off their Conference League qualification campaign on July 27 when they picked up a 3-2 first-leg victory over Torpedo.

Jose Luis Oltra’s side held on for a 1-1 draw against the Belarus outfit in the return leg one week later to progress to the third round on aggregate.

With last week’s 1-1 draw against Tel Aviv, AEK Larnaca are unbeaten in their last five competitive matches, stretching back to a 2-1 loss against APOEL Nicosia on May 14.

Maccabi Tel Aviv vs AEK Larnaca Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

  • This will be the second-ever meeting between Maccabi Tel Aviv and AEK Larnaca, with their first encounter coming last week when they played out a 1-1 draw.
  • Maccabi Tel Aviv have won all but one of their last seven matches across all competitions, with the 1-1 draw against AEK Larnaca being the exception.
  • Oltra’s men are unbeaten in their last five competitive matches, picking up two wins and three draws since May’s 2-1 loss against APOEL Nicosia.
  • The Israeli outfit are currently on a run of seven consecutive home matches without defeat, claiming five wins and two draws since March’s 2-1 loss against Hapoel Katamon Jerusalem.

Maccabi Tel Aviv vs AEK Larnaca Prediction

Maccabi Tel Aviv held their own in Cyprus and will be satisfied to have come away with a vital draw. The Israeli outfit will be backing themselves to get the job done at home, where they have lost just once since last July.

Prediction: Maccabi Tel Aviv 2-1 AEK Larnaca

Maccabi Tel Aviv vs AEK Larnaca Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Maccabi Tel Aviv to win

Tip 2: First to score - Maccabi Tel Aviv (The home side have opened the scoring in their last eight matches)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in four of Maccabi Tel Aviv’s last five outings)

