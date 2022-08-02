Maccabi Tel Aviv vs Aris prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League 2022-23

Maccabi Tel Aviv will host Aris at the Bloomfield Stadium in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Thursday in the first leg of the third qualiying round of the UEFA Europa Conference League.

The Yellows were held to a goalless draw by Azeri side Zira but qualified, thanks to a 3-0 aggregate win. Aris, meanwhile, made light work of Belarusian outfit Gomel, winning 7-2 on aggregate.

The Greek side won the home leg 5-1 before triumphing 2-1 in the return, with new signing Andre Gray netting four goals in the tie. With form on their side, Aris are on the cusp of their first major European tournament since the 2010-11 season.

Maccabi Tel Aviv vs Aris Head-To-Head

This will be the first meeting between the two teams.

Maccabi Tel Aviv Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-D.

Aris Form Guide (all competitions): W-W.

Maccabi Tel Aviv vs Aris Team News

Maccabi Tel Aviv

Shahar Piven and Parfait Guiagon are injured and will miss the clash. Dan Glazer could be given a start in midfield after coming off the bench in their last game, while Dan Biton could also be reinstated in the starting lineup. Dorde Jovanovic, meanwhile, should keep his place up front as the lone striker.

Injured: Shahar Piven, Parfait Guiagon.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Aris

The Thessaloniki outfit have a clean bill of health, with all their players available. Andre Gray has taken his new team by storm, netting twice in each leg of their second qualifying round win against Gomel. He could be the single biggest threat from the visitors.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Maccabi Tel Aviv vs Aris Predicted XIs

Maccabi Tel Aviv (4-1-4-1): Daniel Peretz; Andre Geraldes, Sheran Yeini, Idan Nachmias, Enric Saborit; Dan Glazer; Brandley Kuwas, Dan Biton, Avi Rikan, Matan Hozez; Dorde Jovanovic.

Aris (4-4-2): Julian Cuesta; Salem M'Bakata, Fabiano, Jakub Brabec, Bradley Mazikou; Daniel Mancini, Pape Cheikh Diop, Cheick Doukoure, Rafael Camacho; Luis Palma, Andre Gray.

Maccabi Tel Aviv vs Aris Prediction

Tel Aviv are difficult to beat on home soil and haven't conceded at home this season. However, Aris are a dangerous team, spearheaded by the revitalised Gray, who'll be eager to add to his tally. A high-scoring draw seems like the most probable outcome.

Prediction: Maccabi Tel Aviv 2-2 Aris.

