Maccabi Tel Aviv vs Breidablik Prediction and Betting Tips | September 21st 2023

Maccabi Tel Aviv will welcome Breidablik to Bloomfield Stadium for a UEFA Europa Conference League fixture on Thursday.

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a disappointing 1-1 home draw against Maccabi Bnei Raina in the Israeli Premier League. They went ahead through Milson in first-half injury time but Shlomi Azulay leveled matters from the spot in the 57th minute.

Breidablik, meanwhile, suffered a 2-0 defeat on home turf against Hafnarfjordur in the Icelandic Besta Deild Karla. David Johansson and Vuk Dimitrijevic scored in either half to help their side leave with maximum points.

Breidablik booked their spot in the Europa League group stage with a 2-0 aggregate victory over Struga. They won both legs of the tie 1-0. Maccabi Tel Aviv, meanwhile, qualified ahead of Celje with a 5-2 aggregate win. A 4-1 home win was followed up by a 1-1 draw in Slovenia.

The two sides have been drawn in Group B alongside Gent and Zorya Luhansk.

Maccabi Tel Aviv vs Breidablik Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first-ever meeting between the two sides.

Breidablik are competing in the group stage of a European club competition for the first time.

Maccabi Tel Aviv are unbeaten in 11 games played in all competitions this season, winning eight matches in this sequence.

Breidablik have scored in nine of their 10 European games this season.

Maccabi Tel Aviv have won 10 and drawn two of their 13 home games in the UEFA Europa Conference League (including qualifiers).

Maccabi Tel Aviv's 11 games in all competitions this season have averaged 3.45 goals per game.

Maccabi Tel Aviv vs Breidablik Prediction

Maccabi Tel Aviv have been in fine form this season, with Robbie Keane's appointment reaping dividends. The Yellows are the favorites in this game and their strong home record in this competition further boosts their chances.

Breidablik making the group stage of the Conference League is an achievement in itself, with the Icelandic champions having started their qualification campaign way back at the end of June. However, the challenge will be to try and compete on this stage, with their domestic title defense having hit the rocks.

We are backing Maccabi Tel Aviv to claim a comfortable win in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Maccabi Tel Aviv 3-0 Breidablik

Maccabi Tel Aviv vs Breidablik Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Maccabi Tel Aviv to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Maccabi Tel Aviv to score over 1.5 goals