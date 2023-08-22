Maccabi Tel Aviv vs Celje Prediction and Betting Tips | 24th August 2023

Maccabi Tel Aviv host Celje at the Bloomfield Stadium on Thursday for the first leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League playoff round.

Aiming to make a return to the competition after their participation in the inaugural edition, two years ago, Tel Aviv are unbeaten in four qualifying games this season.

The Yellows beat Moldovan side Petrocub Hincesti home and away to cap off a 5-0 aggregate victory, before narrowly overcoming AEK Larnaca 2-1 on aggregate.

At the weekend, Tel Aviv added more wind to their sails with a 5-1 demolition of Bnei Sakhnin in the semi-finals of the Toto Cup Ligat AI.

On the other hand, Celje are on the brink of making their European return after 26 years. The Counts overcame Belarusian side Neman Grodno home and away in a thumping 5-1 aggregate victory.

Agron Šalja's side won the first leg 1-0 at home before a 4-1 victory in Belarus a week later in the return. Just days later, Celje followed it up with a narrow 2-1 win over Domzale in the Slovenian PrvaLiga, extending their winning run to three games.

With 10 points in the bag from four games, Albert Riera's side are currently at the top of the league table, ahead of Maribor, who have also collected 10 points, on goal difference.

Maccabi Tel Aviv vs Celje Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This is the first official clash between Maccabi Tel Aviv and Celje.

Maccabi Tel Aviv have met Slovenian teams on four occasions, winning twice and losing just once.

Maccabi Tel Aviv have won their last four home games in European qualifiers, keeping a clean sheet in all of them.

Celje have won their last two European qualifiers away from home.

Celje have won their last four games in all competitions.

Maccabi Tel Aviv have won five of their six official games this season, drawing once.

Maccabi Tel Aviv vs Celje Prediction

Maccabi Tel Aviv have begun their new campaign on a positive note, looking strong in attack while holding their fort superbly too. Celje are the clear underdogs in this match and could go down fighting.

Prediction: Maccabi Tel Aviv 2-1 Celje

Maccabi Tel Aviv vs Celje Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Maccabi Tel Aviv to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes