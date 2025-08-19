Maccabi Tel Aviv vs Dynamo Kyiv Prediction and Betting Tips | August 21st 2025

Maccabi Tel Aviv will face Dynamo Kyiv at the TSC Arena on Thursday in the first leg of their 2025-26 UEFA Europa League play-off round qualifying clash. The Israeli club began their quest for continental football in the Champions League qualifiers last month but were knocked out after a 2-1 aggregate defeat to Pafos and will need to settle for a spot in the Europa League.

Maccabi traded tackles with Hamrun Spartans in the previous round of the qualifiers, picking up a 2-1 comeback victory over the Maltese club in their first-leg clash. They then won the second leg 3-1, with Ido Shahar scoring a first-half brace before Osher Davida sealed the victory in the second.

Dynamo Kyiv also featured in the Champions League qualifiers earlier in the summer and were responsible for knocking Hamrun down to the Europa League after thrashing the Maltese club 6-0 on aggregate in the second round.

The Blue & Whites, however, met a similar fate to their hosts when they took on Pafos in the next round. They were beaten 3-0 on aggregate by the Cypriot outfit and will have to fight for a spot in the Europa League.

Maccabi Tel Aviv vs Dynamo Kyiv Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Thursday's game will mark the fifth meeting between Maccabi and Dynamo Kyiv. The Blue & Whites are undefeated in all four of their previous matchups, picking up two wins and two draws.

The two teams last faced off in the 2015-16 Champions League campaign, with the Ukrainian side winning the group-stage clash 1-0.

The Yellows have had eight competitive meetings against Ukrainian opposition. They have won two of those games, drawn two, and lost the other four.

Both sides participated in last season's Europa League but were both eliminated in the league phase, with the hosts finishing 29th in the table and the visitors finishing 34th.

Maccabi Tel Aviv vs Dynamo Kyiv Prediction

Maccabi are on a three-game winning streak after going winless in their previous three competitive outings. They have no home advantage to rely on this week, but remain slight favorites to win.

Dynamo, meanwhile, failed to impress in their most recent continental outings and could see those struggles continue when they play this week.

Prediction: Maccabi Tel Aviv 2-1 Dynamo Kyiv

Maccabi Tel Aviv vs Dynamo Kyiv Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Maccabi Tel Aviv to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Eight of the hosts' last 10 matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in six of the hosts' last seven matches)

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More