Maccabi Tel-Aviv vs Hamrun Prediction and Betting Tips | August 14th 2025

Maccabi Tel-Aviv will go up against Hamrun at the TSC Arena on Thursday in the second leg of their 2025-26 third-round UEFA Europa League qualifying campaign. The home side are one step away from the playoff rounds and will hope to complete the job they started last week.

Maccabi conceded a penalty late in the first leg last week Tuesday but managed to pull off an impressive comeback win with goals in the 79th and 96th minutes to get a 2-1 victory. The Israeli side were eliminated from the Champions League qualifiers by Pafos late last month but will be hoping to progress to the playoff rounds of the Europa League where they will face either Dynamo Kyiv or Pafos.

Hamrun needed a lengthy penalty shootout against FK Zalgiris to progress to the second round of the UCL qualification rounds before being knocked out by Dynamo Kyiv following a 6-0 aggregate defeat. The Maltese side have never made an appearance in the main stages of a UEFA competition and will need to overturn their first-leg defeat to stand a chance of ending this drought.

Maccabi Tel-Aviv vs Hamrun Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Thursday's game will mark the second meeting between the two teams following their maiden matchup last week.

Maccabi have been up against Maltese sides on five previous occasions, winning four and losing one of those games. Hamrun, meanwhile, have lost each of their three meetings with Israeli opposition.

The home side were eliminated from the Europa League last season after finishing 29th in the group phase.

The away side have only scored three goals across their five European qualifying games this season.

Maccabi Tel-Aviv vs Hamrun Prediction

The Yellows are heavy favorites and should cruise to an easy victory when they make the trip to Serbia this midweek. The home side will only need to avoid complacency to get at least a draw which will be enough to put them into the next round.

Tas-Sikkina will remain optimistic to pick up a result and potentially force the game to penalties on Thursday. They are, however, significantly outmatched in quality and could lose this one.

Prediction: Maccabi Tel-Aviv 2-1 Hamrun

Maccabi Tel-Aviv vs Hamrun Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Maccabi Tel-Aviv to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Eight of Maccabi's last 10 games have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in four of the hosts' last five games)

