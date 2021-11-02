Maccabi Tel-Aviv vs HJK prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League 2021-22

Maccabi Tel-Aviv host HJK Helsinki at Bloomfield Stadium for matchday four of the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday.

With seven points from three games, the Israeli outfit are currently leading the race for the last-16 qualification from Group A.

They've also scored the highest number of goals in the competition at this stage with 10, including five against HJK in the reverse fixture last month.

Gavriel Kanichowsky gave them a slender 1-0 lead at the break before running riot in the second period, consolidating their pole position.

HJK, meanwhile, are in third place with three points, having won only once so far - a 4-2 away win at Alashkert on matchday two.

That was also the only game where they've managed to find the back of the net, having drawn a blank in both other clashes.

Another setback on Thursday would virtually end their slim knockout hopes, provided Alashkert pull off a miraculous victory over LASK.

Maccabi Tel-Aviv vs HJK Head-To-Head

Before their clash last month, the sides had met twice in the Champions League second-qualifying round in 2004, which the Israeli outfit won 1-0 on aggregate.

Their encounter last month was a lop-sided affair, with Tel Aviv running away with a huge 5-0 victory in Helsinki.

Juho M @Juhonom

#UECL #HJK 0-5 Tel Aviv, FT. HJK was as poor as usual and Maccabi had no need for the gifts the referee chose to give them, they would have won easily anyway. HJK’s defending is chaotic and their attacking static. No minor change will turn this team around soon, I fear. #UECL fi #HJK 0-5 Tel Aviv, FT. HJK was as poor as usual and Maccabi had no need for the gifts the referee chose to give them, they would have won easily anyway. HJK’s defending is chaotic and their attacking static. No minor change will turn this team around soon, I fear.#UECL #UECLfi

Maccabi Tel-Aviv Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-W-L-W

HJK Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-W-L-W

Maccabi Tel-Aviv vs HJK Team News

Maccabi Tel-Aviv

Avi Rikan has a calf muscle strain while Maor Kandil is down with a groin injury.

Neither is expected to feature on Thursday.

Sheran Yeini, who missed their clash at the weekend through a suspension, is available for selection again.

Injured: Avi Rikan, Maor Kandil

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

HJK

Jakob Tannander is still recovering from a finger injury and will hence miss the clash on Thursday.

Unless there are any late casualties, he's set to be the only absentee for now.

Injured: Jakob Tannander

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Maccabi Tel-Aviv vs HJK Predicted XI

Maccabi Tel-Aviv (4-3-3): Daniel Peretz; André Geraldes, Shahar Piven, Luis Hernández, Enric Saborit; Eyal Golasa, Dan Glazer, Dan Biton; Brandley Kuwas, Stipe Perica, Gavriel Kanichowsky.

HJK (4-2-3-1): Hugo Keto; Janne Saksela, Miro Tenho, Daniel O'Shaughnessy, Valtteri Moren; Santeri Väänänen, Jair; Riku Riski, Filip Valencic, David Browne; Roope Riski.

Maccabi Tel-Aviv vs HJK Prediction

Maccabi Tel-Aviv have really impressed in the competition so far and would take some stopping here.

HJK were blown away in the first-leg and unless they're able to pull off a miracle, are set for another loss.

Prediction: Maccabi Tel-Aviv 2-0 HJK

Edited by Shardul Sant