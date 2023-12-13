Maccabi Tel-Aviv vs KAA Gent Prediction and Betting Tips | December 14th 2023

Group B of the UEFA Europa Conference League comes to a climactic end as Maccabi Tel-Aviv and KAA Gent square off in a top-of-the-table clash on Thursday.

Hein van Haezebrouck’s men journey to the FK TSC Stadium unbeaten in their last 12 matches across all competitions and will be looking to secure top spot in the group.

Maccabi Tel Aviv scraped all three points in the Israeli Premier League last weekend when they picked up a 3-2 victory over Bnei Sakhnin.

With that result, Robbie Keane’s men have now won their last five matches across all competitions, scoring 13 goals and shipping seven since a 2-0 loss to Gent in October’s reverse fixture.

Maccabi Tel Aviv now turn their attention to the Conference League, where they have picked up 12 points from five matches to sit second in Group B, one point behind Thursday’s visitors at the top of the pile.

Elsewhere, Gent maintained their fine run of results at the weekend as they steamrolled RWD Molenbeek 4-0 in the Belgian Jupiler League.

Van Haezebrouck’s side have now gone 12 straight matches without defeat in all competitions, stretching back to a 2-0 loss against Cercle Brugge on October 22.

This fine run has been largely due to the ruthlessness in front of goal, where they have scored 30 goals in their last 13 matches while keeping three clean sheets in that time.

Maccabi Tel-Aviv vs KAA Gent Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the third-ever meeting between Maccabi Tel-Aviv and KAA Gent, with both sides claiming one win each in their previous two encounters.

Gent are unbeaten in their last 12 matches, picking up eight wins and four draws since October’s 2-0 loss to Cercle Brugge.

Maccabi Tel-Aviv are currently on a run of five successive wins across all competitions, stretching back to their 2-0 loss to Gent back in October.

Van Haezebrouck’s men have won all but one of their last five away matches, with a 2-2 draw against Genk on December 3 being the exception.

Maccabi Tel-Aviv vs KAA Gent Prediction

With just two points separating Maccabi Tel-Aviv and Gent at the top of the table, we anticipate an end-to-end affair at the FK TSC Stadium as they both look to finish as group winners. However, we predict they will cancel out each other’s efforts in a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: Maccabi Tel-Aviv 2-2 KAA Gent

Maccabi Tel-Aviv vs KAA Gent Betting Tips

Tip 1: Draw

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals in Tel-Aviv’s last five matches)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in the hosts’ last five games)