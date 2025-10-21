Maccabi Tel Aviv vs Midtjylland Prediction and Betting Tips | October 23rd 2025

Maccabi Tel Aviv will face Midtjylland at the Gradski Stadion on Thursday in the third round of the 2025-26 UEFA Europa League's league phase. The Yellows have endured a difficult run of results in recent games and will be desperate to turn a corner when they return to continental football this week.

They held on for a point in their goalless draw with Greek side PAOK in their Europa League opener last month. They, however, found themselves on the wrong end of results in their second game as they lost 3-1 to Dinamo Zagreb, taking the lead 14 minutes in thanks to a Saied Farchi strike before their opponents came from behind to snatch all three points.

Midtjylland, meanwhile, picked up a 2-0 win over Sturm Graz in their tournament opener, profiting from an own goal to take the lead in the first half before Ousmane Diao sealed the points two minutes from normal time.

They then picked up an impressive 3-2 away victory over Premier League side Nottingham Forest in their second league phase game earlier in the month, with Diao once again finding the back of the net. The visitors sit second in the table with six points and will take a step closer to knockout football with a win on Thursday.

Maccabi Tel Aviv vs Midtjylland Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Thursday's game will mark just the second meeting between the two teams.

The two clubs faced off for the first time in last season's Europa League with Midtjylland winning the league-phase clash 2-0.

Midtjylland have scored five goals in the Europa League this season. Only Dinamo Zagreb (6) have scored more.

Maccabi have the best defensive record in the Israeli top flight this season with a goal concession tally of three after six matches.

Maccabi Tel Aviv vs Midtjylland Prediction

The Yellows are without a win in their last four matches after winning each of their previous four. They have no home advantage to rely on this week, with the game set to be played in Serbia and will need to be at their very best to get anything out of this one.

Hedens Drenge, meanwhile, are undefeated in their last seven games across all competitions, picking up six wins in that period. They are in much better shape than their opponents heading into Thursday's game and should win this one.

Prediction: Maccabi Tel Aviv 1-2 Midtjylland

Maccabi Tel Aviv vs Midtjylland Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Midtjylland to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of the visitors' last five matches)

