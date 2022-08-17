Maccabi Tel Aviv vs Nice prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League Playoffs 2022-23

Maccabi Tel Aviv will invite Nice to the Bloomfield Stadium in the first leg tie of the UEFA Europa Conference League playoffs on Thursday.

The home team began their qualifying campaign in the second round of the competition. They overcame Zira 3-0 in the second round and then defeated Aris 3-2 on aggregate to secure their berth in the playoffs.

Nice finished fifth in Ligue 1 last season as they secured a direct place in the playoffs. Nice last made an appearance in the group stage of a UEFA-affiliated competition in the 2020-21 season in the Europa League, but failed to qualify for the knockout stage.

The hosts made it to the playoff stage of the Conference League last season but faced a 2-1 defeat on aggregate to PSV.

Maccabi Tel Aviv vs Nice Head-to-Head

This will be the first competitive meeting between the two sides.

Maccabi Tel Aviv form guide (all competitions): L-W-D-W-L

Nice form guide (all competitions): D-D

Maccabi Tel Aviv vs Nice Team News

Maccabi Tel Aviv

Ofir Davidzada will be the only absentee on account of an injury for the Yellows as he was injured in training earlier this month. Most of the players struggling with match fitness in the early stages of the season have returned to the fold, so the hosts will be able to field a strong starting XI here.

Dan Glazer's red card in the previous outing will keep him out of the game through a suspension.

Injured: Ofir Davidzada.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: Dan Glazer.

Unavailable: None.

Nice

Hicham Boudaoui and Kasper Dolberg were the two players left out of the 23-man squad for the first leg by head coach Lucien Favre.

Injured: Hicham Boudaoui, Kasper Dolberg.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Maccabi Tel Aviv vs Nice Predicted XIs

Maccabi Tel Aviv (3-5-2): Daniel Peretz (GK); Idan Nachmias, Enric Saborit, Andre Geraldes; Dan Biton, Joris van Overeem, Gavriel Kanichowsky, Eyal Golasa, Sheran Yeini; Eran Zahavi, Djordje Jovanović

Nice (4-4-2): Kasper Schmeichel (GK); Jordan Lotomba, Jean-Clair Todibo, Dante, Melvin Bard; Aaron Ramsey, Mario Lemina, Pablo Rosario, Khephren Thuram; Amine Gouiri, Andy Delort

$1,000 Risk-Free Bet at FanDuel SB

Maccabi Tel Aviv vs Nice Prediction

Les Aiglons have avoided defeat in their first two games of the season but are still taking shape under new manager Favre. Maccabi have put in solid displays in the qualifying campaign thus far and, at home, are the favorites to secure a narrow win.

Prediction: Maccabi Tel Aviv 2-1 Nice

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Peter P