Maccabi Tel Aviv vs Olympiacos Prediction and Betting Tips | March 14th 2024

Maccabi Tel Aviv and Olympiacos square off in the second leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League round-of-16 tie at TSC Arena on Thursday.

Robbie Keane’s men will be looking to pick up where they left off in last week’s first leg when they stunned the Greek outfit in a 4-1 win at the Karaiskakis Stadium.

Maccabi Tel Aviv maintained their fine run of results as they secured a hard-earned 1-0 victory over Beitar Jerusalem in the Israeli top flight last Sunday.

Keane’s side have now won six games on the bounce in all competitions, including an emphatic 4-1 victory over Olympiacos in the first leg of their Conference League last-16 clash last Thursday.

This fine run of form has seen Maccabi Tel Aviv surge to the top of the Israeli Premier League, five points above second-placed Maccabi Haifa.

Elsewhere, Olympiacos suffered a blow in their quest for the Greek Super League title as they fell to a 3-1 home loss against Panathinaikos last time out.

Prior to that, Jose Luis Mendilibar’s men saw their seven-game winning streak come to an end when they suffered a humbling Conference League defeat at the hands of Maccabi Tel Aviv last week.

Olympiacos will now head into Thursday’s clash looking to avoid a third back-to-back defeat for the first time since October 2017.

Maccabi Tel Aviv vs Olympiacos Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fourth encounter between Maccabi Tel Aviv and Olympiacos, with Keane’s men claiming two wins from their previous three meetings.

Olympiacos have picked up one win in that time, which came in July 2010, when they beat Maccabi 2-1 in the Europa League qualifiers.

Maccabi Tel Aviv are unbeaten in seven straight home games across all competitions, claiming six wins and one draw since January’s 1-0 loss against rivals Maccabi Haifa.

Olympiacos are on a run of three successive away wins, scoring seven goals and conceding twice since a 2-0 defeat against Panathinaikos on February 4.

Maccabi Tel Aviv vs Olympiacos Prediction

Maccabi Tel Aviv have put together a fine run of form in recent weeks and will head into Thursday’s return leg full of confidence. We predict Keane’s men will build on last weekend’s victory and come away with another narrow win.

Prediction: Maccabi Tel Aviv 2-1 Olympiacos

Maccabi Tel Aviv vs Olympiacos Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Maccabi Tel Aviv to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in four of Olympiacos’ last five clashes)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been at least three goals scored in the visitors’ last five games)