Maccabi Tel Aviv vs PSV prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League 2021-22 

Maccabi Tel Aviv and PSV Eindhoven will trade tackles in the second leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League playoff tie on Thursday.

The visitors currently hold a narrow advantage in the tie, having secured a 1-0 victory in the first leg. Cody Gakpo's first-half strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Maccabi Tel Aviv followed up their loss on the continent with a routine 2-0 home win over Hapoel Haifa in the Israeli Ligat Ha'al. Stipe Perica and Matan Baltaxa scored second-half goals to guide their side to victory.

PSV come into Thursday's clash on the back of a 3-1 victory over Heerenveen in the Eredivisie. Joey Veerman made sure of the result with his 50th-minute strike.

Maccabi Tel Aviv vs PSV Head-to-Head

Last week's first leg clash was the first continental meeting between the two teams and PSV currently have a slight advantage in the tie.

The defeat ended Maccabi's eight-game unbeaten run in all competitions. PSV have won their last four matches on the bounce in all competitions.

Maccabi Tel Aviv form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-W-W

PSV form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-L

Maccabi Tel Aviv vs PSV Team News

Maccabi Tel Aviv

Shahar Piven is the only known injury concern for the hosts. There are no suspension worries for Tel Aviv.

Injury: Shahar Piven

Suspension: None

PSV Eindhoven

Maximiliano Romero, Andre Ramalho Silva, Shurandy Sambo, Davy Propper and Max Kreekels are all unavailable due to injuries.

Armando Obispo was ruled out with an illness while Phillipp Mwene and Ryan Thomas are doubts for the game.

Ibrahim Sangare, Carlos Vinicius and Olivier Boscagli served out their suspensions in the first leg and should be available for selection.

Injuries: Maximiliano Romero, Andre Ramalho Silva, Shurandy Sambo, Davy Propper

Doubtful: Ryan Thomas, Philipp Mwene

Suspension: None

Maccabi Tel Aviv vs PSV Predicted XI

Maccabi Tel Aviv Predicted XI (4-3-3): Daniel Peretz (GK); Ofir Dvidzada, Enric Saborit, Idan Nachmias, Andre Geraldes; Dan Biton, Dan Glazer, Eden Shamir; Eylon Almog, Stipe Perica, Gavriel Kanichowsky

PSV Eindhoven Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Joel Drommel (GK); Mauro Junior, Jordan Teze, Olivier Boscagli, Philipp Max; Erick Gutierrez, Marko van Ginkel; Joey Veerman, Mario Gotze, Cody Gakpo; Eran Zahavi

Maccabi Tel Aviv vs PSV Prediction

PSV were expected to gain a more comfortable advantage on home turf but a failure to do so means Maccabi Tel Aviv still have a shot at qualification. The Israeli giants will relish playing in front of their fans where they have a strong home record.

PSV's superior quality means they are likely to play on the front foot and this could give their hosts space to exploit. However, we are backing the Eindhoven outfit to secure a narrow victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Maccabi Tel Aviv 1-2 PSV Eindhoven

