Maccabi Tel Aviv vs TSC Prediction and Betting Tips | August 22nd 2024 

Maccabi Tel Aviv will host TSC at Bloomfield on Thursday in the first leg of their 2024-25 UEFA Europa League playoff round clash. The home side began their quest for continental football in the Champions League qualifiers last month but were knocked out by FCSB and are now pushing for a return to the group stages of the Europa League for the first time since the 2020-21 season.

They faced Panevezys in the previous round of the qualifiers beating the Lithuanian side 2-1 in their first-leg clash before finishing the job on home turf with a 3-0 victory.

TSC have had a rather slow start to their league campaign and will hope they can find better luck on the European stage this week. They were beaten 1-0 by Beograd in their last match and perhaps deserved more from the game but were guilty of wasteful finishing as they failed to capitalize on their possessional dominance.

The visitors are targeting back-to-back appearances in the Europa League and will now be hopeful of a positive first-leg result before the return leg in Serbia next week.

Maccabi Tel Aviv vs TSC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Thursday's game will mark the first-ever meeting between Maccabi and TSC.

The hosts' only encounter against Serbian opposition came back in the 2018-19 campaign when they faced Radnički Niš in the Europa League qualifiers, winning the two-legged tie 4-2 on aggregate.

The visitors have managed just one clean sheet in their last four games.

Maccabi picked up 43 points on home turf in the Israeli Premier League last season, the highest in the competition.

Maccabi Tel Aviv vs TSC Prediction

Maccabi are on a three-game winning streak and have lost just one competitive game since April. They have won all but one of their last six home games and will be hopeful of a positive result here as well.

TSC have won just one of their last four games after winning four of their previous five games in competitive action. They have struggled for results on the road of late and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Maccabi Tel Aviv 2-0 TSC

Maccabi Tel Aviv vs TSC Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Maccabi

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the visitors' last six matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the Yellows' last six home matches)

