Maccabi Tel Aviv vs Villarreal prediction, preview, team news and more | Europa League 2020-21

Villarreal take on Maccabi Tel Aviv at the Bloomfield Stadium hoping to confirm a place in the last-32 of the Europa League.

The Yellow Submarine are one of the only four sides in the competition to have a 100% record after three games, and another win on Thursday would all but send them into the knockout stages.

The reigning Israeli champions, meanwhile, are just behind them in the group with six points, though another loss in the upcoming clash might allow Sivasspor to close the gap on them.

Maccabi Tel Aviv and Sivasspor are scheduled to meet in the final group stage game.

Maccabi Tel Aviv vs Villarreal Head-To-Head

In just three meetings, both sides have claimed a win each. Maccabi beat the La Liga side in a surprise 1-0 away victory in 2017 before the latter exacted revenge earlier this month with a 4-0 drubbing.

#UEL | Here are the statistics from our 4-0 win over @MaccabiTLVFC. 📊 pic.twitter.com/TSHeVR5UJk — Villarreal CF English (@Eng_Villarreal) November 6, 2020

The first competitive game between them, however, which came three years ago in Tel Aviv, ended goalless.

Maccabi Tel Aviv Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-L-W-W

Advertisement

Villarreal Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-D

Maccabi Tel Aviv vs Villarreal Team News

Maccabi will be without long-term absentee Uros Nikolic, besides whom manager Giorgos Donis doesn't have any fresh concerns. However, full-back Enric Saborit is on two yellow cards and runs the risk of suspension for matchday five if he gets booked again on Thursday.

Injured: Uros Nikolic and Tal Ben Haim

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

מכבי 🆚 ויאריאל גם ב-FIFA

הערב ב-19:00: Maccabi eSports פוגשת למשחק ראווה את @CVFeSports 🎮

שידור ישיר בערוץ היוטיוב הרשמי ◀️ https://t.co/GBn5xWB25h pic.twitter.com/kWJx4rhsfh — Maccabi Tel Aviv FC (@MaccabiTLVFC) November 24, 2020

Villarreal have Dani Parejo, Juan Foyth, and Pervis Estupinan back in the squad, as the trio missed the first leg but featured in the league game to Real Madrid at the weekend. Alberto Moreno is the only long-term absentee.

Injured: Alberto Moreno

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Maccabi Tel Aviv vs Villarreal Predicted XI

Maccabi Tel Aviv (5-4-1): Daniel Tenenbaum; Ben Bitton, Luis Hernandez, Eitan Tibi, Enric Saborit, Matan Baltaxa; Yonatan Cohen, Eden Karzev, Dan Glazer, Tal Ben Haim; Nick Blackman.

Villarreal (4-4-2): Sergio Asenjo; Mario Gasper, Raul Albiol, Pau Torres, Alfonso Pedraza; Miguel Trigueros, Vincent Iborra, Dani Parejo, Moi Gomez; Gerard Moreno, Carlos Bacca.

Advertisement

Maccabi Tel Aviv vs Villarreal Prediction

Villarreal had little trouble brushing aside Maccabi Tel Aviv in the first leg, and have been brilliant away from home this season, barring the 4-0 loss to Barcelona.

Unai Emery has done a great job since arriving at the club in the summer and his well-drilled unit look poised to eke out another victory in this encounter.

Prediction: Maccabi Tel Aviv 1-2 Villarreal