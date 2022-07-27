Maccabi Tel Aviv vs Zira prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League qualifying 2022-23

Maccabi Tel Aviv will welcome Zira to the Bloomfield Stadium in the second leg of the second-round qualifying for the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday.

The hosts secured a comfortable 3-0 win in the first leg at the Dalga Arena last week and only need to ensure that they can retain this three-goal advantage in the home leg of this fixture.

Former Partizan striker Đorđe Jovanović bagged a brace after Gavriel Kanichowsky had opened the scoring in the 18th minute of the game. Zira face an uphill task in their trip to Tel Aviv and will need nothing less than a miracle to secure their place in the next round of qualifiers.

UEFA Europa Conference League @europacnfleague Who are you backing?



#UECL Second qualifying round 2nd legs begin todayWho are you backing? Second qualifying round 2nd legs begin today 💪 Who are you backing? #UECL

Maccabi Tel Aviv vs Zira Head-to-Head

This will be the second meeting between the two sides. Maccabi Tel Aviv have faced Azerbaijani opponents five times across all competitions and are undefeated in these fixtures.

Maccabi Tel Aviv form guide (all competitions): W-L-L

Zira form guide (all competitions): L-L

Maccabi Tel Aviv vs Zira Team News

Maccabi Tel Aviv

The Yellows have a few significant absentees for the game as Dan Glazer, Shahar Piven, Eran Zahavi and Nir Bitton are sidelined with injuries while Idan Nachmias' involvement remains doubtful on account of an illness.

Injured: Dan Glazer, Shahar Piven, Eran Zahavi, Nir Bitton.

Doubtful: Idan Nachmias.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Zira

There are no reported absentees for the visitors at the moment and only Tamkin Khalilzade will be unavailable for selection. The defender is serving a suspension from his previous involvement in UEFA competitions.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: Tamkin Khalilzade.

Unavailable: None.

Maccabi Tel Aviv vs Zira Predicted XIs

Maccabi Tel Aviv (3-5-2): Daniel Peretz (GK); Ofir Dvidzada, Enric Saborit, Andre Geraldes; Dan Biton, Joris van Overeem, Guiagon Parfait, Eyal Golasa, Eylon Almog; Stipe Perica, Djordje Jovanović

Zira (4-4-2): Mekhti Dzhenetov (GK); Dimitrios Chantakias, Nemanja Andelkovic, Sertan Tashgin, Slavik Alkhasov; Ragim Sadykhov, Gismat Aliyev, Joshgun Diniyev, Ilkin Muradov; Hamidou Keyta, Rustam Akmedzade

Maccabi Tel Aviv vs Zira Prediction

Maccabi Tel Aviv performed very well in the first leg, despite a few absentees, and we expect them to be the dominant side in this game as well. Zira fell short of scoring a goal last time around, though they managed to record two shots on target.

The hosts are undefeated against teams from Azerbaijan and we expect this record to continue as we back them to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Maccabi Tel Aviv 3-0 Zira

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far