Maccabi Tel Aviv vs Zorya Prediction and Betting Tips | November 25th 2023

Maccabi Tel Aviv and Zorya Luhansk will battle for three points in a rescheduled UEFA Europa Conference League clash on Saturday.

The game is uniquely being played on the weekend due to the ongoing conflict in Israel and Ukraine and is taking place in Serbia, but Maccabi are the designated hosts.

The game is coming up two weeks after the two sides first faced one another, with Maccabi claiming a 3-1 'away' victory in Poland. Derrick Luckassen broke the deadlock in the seventh minute, while Dor Peretz scored a first-half brace to give the Israeli outfit a 3-0 lead at the break. Danyil Alefirenko scored a late consolation strike.

Luhansk followed up the defeat with another loss, a 2-1 home defeat to LNZ Cherskasy in the Ukrainian Premier League before the international break. Gennadiy Pasich scored a brace, with his winning goal coming in the 89th minute, one minute after Danyil Aleirenko drew the game level.

Valeriy Kryventsov's side will turn their attention back to the continent, where they sit in third spot in Group B with four points from three games. Maccabi are second on six points.

Maccabi Tel Aviv vs Zorya Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The reverse fixture was the only clash between the two sides.

Zorya are currently on a five-game winless streak in all competitions.

Maccabi Tel Aviv have scored 3+ goals in seven of their last eight victories in all competitions.

Five of Zorya's last six competitive games, including each of the last four, have seen goals at both ends and produced over 2.5 goals.

Zorya have conceded the opening goal in the first 25 minutes of their last four losses.

Maccabi Tel Aviv vs Zorya Prediction

Both clubs have been affected by wars domestically and this has affected their schedule on the continent. Maccabi Tel Aviv played their first game in over a month in the reverse fixture and The Yellows did not show any signs of match-rustiness.

The win saw Robbie Keane's side climb to second spot and another victory here would take them five points clear and all but guarantee them progression to the knockout rounds.

We are backing the Israelis to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Maccabi Tel Aviv 2-1 Zorya

Maccabi Tel Aviv vs Zorya Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Maccabi Tel Aviv to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Maccabi Tel Aviv to win either half