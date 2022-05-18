“Made a big mistake there” – Michael Owen hits out at one individual after Liverpool concede opening goal against Southampton

Liverpool legend Michael Owen has criticized referee Martin Atkinson for his role in Southampton's opener in the Reds' Premier League encounter on May 17.

In the 13th minute, Diogo Jota collected the ball from James Milner before Saints defender Lyanco clashed into the Portuguese star.

Referee Atkinson deemed the challenge not to be a foul and Southampton broke into a counter as a result. Nathan Redmond finished off the move by gliding into the Liverpool box and curling home.

The Reds responded well and dominated large portions of the first-half. They found their eventual equalizer through Takumi Minamino, who fired past Angus Gunn with a fantastic strike in the 27th minute.

However, Jurgen Klopp and his side were aggrieved by the lack of a foul being given against Lyanco in the build-up to the Saints opener.

Michael Owen agreed with those sentiments, and he tweeted in this regard:

"I think Martin Atkinson has made a big mistake there and I’m surprised VAR didn’t intervene. It was a clear foul on Jota in the lead up to the goal."

VAR can often intervene in moments where there is a contentious decision to be made. But perhaps the time between the tackle and Redmond's strike was too long.

Liverpool the better side but need a win to continue their title race

Jurgen Klopp made plenty of changes to his side from the team that beat Chelsea in the FA Cup final on May 14, ringing in nine changes altogether.

He has afforded starts to the likes of Minamino, Harvey Elliot, Konstantinos Tsimikas and Curtis Jones.

Despite the abundance of changes, the Reds have been impressive, looking threatening each time they race towards the Saints area.

Nathan Redmond's opening goal would have been a huge shock but Klopp's side bounced back admirably and are in the driving seat.

At half-time it was 1-1 but a draw wouldn't be enough in Liverpool's closely-fought title race against Manchester City, given the goal difference between the two sides.

If the game remains tied by the end of 90 minutes, they will trail City by three points heading into the final day of the season.

Club captain Jordan Henderson came on after half-time and more changes can be expected with a victory needed to keep up their unprecedented quadruple pursuit.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit