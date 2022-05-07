“Made Werner look like Benzema” – Chelsea fans salute ‘terrific’ player despite conceding late draw against Wolves

Chelsea fans will be frustrated at their inability to maintain the lead against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Saturday, May 7. The game ended 2-2 as a brace from Romelu Lukaku was canceled out by Fransico Trincao and Conor Coady.

While the frustration for the draw remains, the club's fans were delighted by Lukaku's brace. The Belgian has often drawn fans' frustrations with his inability to score consistently this season. He went through a one-month goal drought throughout April.

However, Lukaku shone on Saturday, winning a penalty against Wolves and converting it with ease. The star also showed some quick thinking as the home side capitalized on an error from the visitors to score the second.

The Stamford Bridge faithful are understandably pleased with Lukaku's efforts and took to Twitter to share their appreciation. Here is a selection of tweets from the fans:

Mwami laban @Johnlaban256 Lukaku has really made Werner look like Benzema Lukaku has really made Werner look like Benzema

Mod @CFCMod_ Lukaku keeping us in 3rd place, this is absolutely poetic Lukaku keeping us in 3rd place, this is absolutely poetic

Liam ✞ @CFCLiam_2 Lukaku you are sensational fella, keep going you’ll get the golden boot Lukaku you are sensational fella, keep going you’ll get the golden boot

NiiNiiFC-BlueLionsTV @NiiNiiFC Lukaku's finishing was the reason we signed him to begin with, with more service, he can do more next season Lukaku's finishing was the reason we signed him to begin with, with more service, he can do more next season

Wiz @wizzybands Lukaku has equalled Havertz PL goal tally after being benched for 4 months Lukaku has equalled Havertz PL goal tally after being benched for 4 months https://t.co/YkxzLsIkID

CE ✍️ @CatenaccioEra Let’s be honest though, Lukaku is a terrific striker, Serie A POTY for a reason. The problem has always been that he didn’t suit the football we play Let’s be honest though, Lukaku is a terrific striker, Serie A POTY for a reason. The problem has always been that he didn’t suit the football we play

The Blues sit precariously in third place on the Premier League table. They are four points above fourth-placed Arsenal, who have played a game less.

Danny Drinkwater could leave Chelsea at the end of this season

Chelsea’s association with former Leicester City midfielder Danny Drinkwater looks set to end. The English midfielder is nearing the end of his five-year contract at the end of the season.

The midfielder signed for the Blues from Leicester City for £35 million in 2017. However, he has been a phenomenal flop in west London and leaves the club with a mere 23 appearances.

The Blues tried to revitalize Drinkwater’s career with various loans over the last half-decade. However, he never seemed to regain his Premier League winning form in 2015-16 with Leicester City.

The midfielder is currently on loan at Reading. He is set to miss their final game of the season due to an injury and has most likely played his last game on the Chelsea payroll.

Drinkwater cost the Blues over £1 million per appearance, and last featured for the club in 2018.

Chelsea will definitely have to be smarter and better in their transfer dealings in the transfer market moving forward. Drinkwater will serve as a notable warning to the new owners as the Todd Boehly-led consortium finalizes their purchase of the club this month.

With a contract renewal at Stamford Bridge looking impossible at this point, Drinkwater will hopefully find another club as soon as he can.

Edited by Aditya Singh