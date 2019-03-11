'Madrid is the city that has marked by life forever', says Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo spent 9 years at Santiago Bernabeu

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo is reminiscing his time at the Spanish capital, where he spent nine years during his stint with Real Madrid, stating that the city is one that has marked his life "forever", both professionally and personally.

Ronaldo said goodbye to Madrid when he ended his nine-year-long association with Los Blancos last summer.

The 34-year-old moved to Turin to embark on a new challenge with Serie A giants Juventus. Since then, the Portuguese ace has scored 21 goals for the Old Lady, helping the club to a comfortable lead at the top of the Italian top flight.

It comes as no surprise that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has successfully transitioned into his role in the Juventus team. The Portuguese easily adapted to Spanish football following his move to Real Madrid and boasts of being the club's all-time top scorer with a staggering 450 goals to his name.

It appears Madrid holds a special place in Ronaldo's heart as the Juventus star has admitted that he misses the city and its people during a conversation with newspaper ABC about his new venture in the Spanish capital.

As part of the venture, the Portuguese forward has decided to open a hair transplant clinic in the city, which will officially open on March 18.

Speaking to ABC (via Marca), Ronaldo said:

"It [Madrid] is the city that has marked by life forever, from a professional point of view to the way in which it affected me [personally]."

"I established an important part of my career there and it is also where I started my family.

"I like to bet on enterprising projects with solid characteristics to spread the best of what we have in Portugal throughout the world.

"I miss the people of Madrid."

The 34-year-old added,

"Just like in football, I will put all of my effort and dedication to make this project the best in the world in this field."

"That's why I do physical exercise and try to eat well [to stay healthy]. The most important thing is taking care of our body simultaneously at the same time as our health."

While Real Madrid will next face Celta Vigo in La Liga on Saturday, Juventus are preparing for their crucial Champions League second leg fixture against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday night.

