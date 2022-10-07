“Magic in his boots”, “Looks a phenomenal talent” – Arsenal fans in awe of 22-year-old star with ‘crazy’ technical ability after his outstanding display in 3-0 win against Bodo/Glimt 

Arsenal supporters have lauded the impact of Fabio Vieira following his performance in the team's 3-0 Europa League victory over Bodo/Glimt on Thursday (October 6).

The Gunners took the lead midway through the first-half when Eddie Nketiah grabbed his second goal of the campaign. Rob Holding doubled the hosts' lead just four minutes later as Arsenal looked set to continue their 100% record in Europe this season.

Vieira completed the scoring late on to secure the victory, which was Arsenal's ninth victory in their opening ten encounters across the campaign. The Portuguese playmaker made just his second start since moving to the Emirates Stadium and netted his second goal in five appearances.

The 22-year-old signed for Arsenal in a £31.5 million move from Porto in the summer and is expected to play a squad role in his debut season. But the attacking midfielder proved to be more than capable of filling in when he started the recent Premier League game against Brentford.

Martin Odegaard's injury allowed Vieira to start as he scored a sensational goal during a 3-0 win and was just as impressive against Bodo/Glimt. Following the north London club's latest triumph, supporters took to Twitter to heap praise on the Portugal U21 international for another masterful display:

Frankie Hobbs @Frankie_Hobbs Fabio Vieira's technical ability is on a crazy level. Every touch is meaningful, every pass hit with precision. Looks a phenomenal talent. Fabio Vieira's technical ability is on a crazy level. Every touch is meaningful, every pass hit with precision. Looks a phenomenal talent.

GoonerTalk @GoonerTaIk That ball in from Fabio Vieira is absolutely stunning. Unstoppable. Great work from Holding to get on the end of it, but the cross is perfection. That ball in from Fabio Vieira is absolutely stunning. Unstoppable. Great work from Holding to get on the end of it, but the cross is perfection.

C @AFC_Carys That cross Fabio Vieira, we are STACKED bro That cross Fabio Vieira, we are STACKED bro

•gyesi @_gyesi Fabio Vieira is a joy to watch. Looks dangerous anytime he’s attacking. What a player ! Fabio Vieira is a joy to watch. Looks dangerous anytime he’s attacking. What a player ! https://t.co/d54xDdAXab

James. @afcjxmes Fabio Vieira you rock my world. Magic in his boots. Fabio Vieira you rock my world. Magic in his boots.

Renato @rehnato Fabio Vieira has got some wicked crosses in that his left foot. Such a brilliant footballer, love watching him play. Just oozes technique Fabio Vieira has got some wicked crosses in that his left foot. Such a brilliant footballer, love watching him play. Just oozes technique

Osman 🎗 @OsmanZtheGooner Fabio Vieira is a fantastic footballer. He doesn’t look 100% match sharp yet but he is getting there gradually. Has a lot to offer Fabio Vieira is a fantastic footballer. He doesn’t look 100% match sharp yet but he is getting there gradually. Has a lot to offer

Mikel Arteta claims Arsenal 'lacked consistency and domination' despite convincing win

The Gunners continued their spectacular start to the season with another comfortable victory as Arteta made eight changes to the side that beat Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 last weekend.

Speaking to BT Sport, the Spaniard claimed he was happy with the victory, despite lacking consistency throughout the encounter at the Emirates Stadium. Arteta stated (as per BBC Sport):

"I'm really happy with the win, six points and a clean sheet. But we lacked connection between the players, we lacked consistency and domination through the game.There were eight changes, you could feel that, the timing was missing.

"In the final third we looked very dangerous, the goals we scored were good goals."

Arteta made three changes before the hour mark, with Granit Xhaka, Gabriel Martinelli and Marquinhos all given a break with the team already 2-0 up. The Gunners boss explained his decision by stating:

"A few players, you could see they had a different intensity, not enough exposure in terms of minutes, so we had to make changes."

