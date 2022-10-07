“Magic in his boots”, “Looks a phenomenal talent” – Arsenal fans in awe of 22-year-old star with ‘crazy’ technical ability after his outstanding display in 3-0 win against Bodo/Glimt 

Arsenal supporters have lauded the impact of Fabio Vieira following his performance in the team's 3-0 Europa League victory over Bodo/Glimt on Thursday (October 6).
The Gunners took the lead midway through the first-half when Eddie Nketiah grabbed his second goal of the campaign. Rob Holding doubled the hosts' lead just four minutes later as Arsenal looked set to continue their 100% record in Europe this season.
Vieira completed the scoring late on to secure the victory, which was Arsenal's ninth victory in their opening ten encounters across the campaign. The Portuguese playmaker made just his second start since moving to the Emirates Stadium and netted his second goal in five appearances.
The 22-year-old signed for Arsenal in a £31.5 million move from Porto in the summer and is expected to play a squad role in his debut season. But the attacking midfielder proved to be more than capable of filling in when he started the recent Premier League game against Brentford.
Martin Odegaard's injury allowed Vieira to start as he scored a sensational goal during a 3-0 win and was just as impressive against Bodo/Glimt. Following the north London club's latest triumph, supporters took to Twitter to heap praise on the Portugal U21 international for another masterful display:
Mikel Arteta claims Arsenal 'lacked consistency and domination' despite convincing win
The Gunners continued their spectacular start to the season with another comfortable victory as Arteta made eight changes to the side that beat Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 last weekend.
Speaking to BT Sport, the Spaniard claimed he was happy with the victory, despite lacking consistency throughout the encounter at the Emirates Stadium. Arteta stated (as per BBC Sport):
"I'm really happy with the win, six points and a clean sheet. But we lacked connection between the players, we lacked consistency and domination through the game.There were eight changes, you could feel that, the timing was missing.
"In the final third we looked very dangerous, the goals we scored were good goals."
Arteta made three changes before the hour mark, with Granit Xhaka, Gabriel Martinelli and Marquinhos all given a break with the team already 2-0 up. The Gunners boss explained his decision by stating:
"A few players, you could see they had a different intensity, not enough exposure in terms of minutes, so we had to make changes."