Magical Mount, Brilliant Tuchel: 5 Talking Points from Chelsea's 2-0 win against Middlesbrough | FA Cup 2021/22 

Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea secured an emphatic 2-0 win against Middlesbrough as they soldiered their way into the semi-finals of the Emirates FA Cup. First-half goals from Romelu Lukaku and Hakim Ziyech sealed an impressive victory for the Blues at the Riverside Stadium.

The hosts were far from easy pushovers as Chris Wilder's men reached the quarterfinals after beating Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur in the previous rounds.

Despite a bright start, the home side simply couldn't breach Chelsea's defense, led by Thiago Silva. The home side were reluctant to give up and continued to test their opponents, but there was nothing threatening for Edouard Mendy to deal with between the sticks.

The men in red can hold their heads high going into the business end of the season, as they gave their 100% in pursuit of kicking another Premier League big dog out of the competition.

The magic of the FA Cup never fails to amaze, but last night it was not the magic but the quality of the Blues that came to the fore. On that note, let's take a look at the five talking points from the game.

#5 Chelsea are unfazed by their off-the-pitch disputes

Thomas Tuchel and Chelsea have not had the best few weeks. Roman Abramovich's links with Russian President Vladimir Putin have led to his assets in the United Kingdom being seized by the government, which includes football club Chelsea.

They have sanctioned Chelsea's operations, but the players and staff have not let it affect their game to any extent. Since the news was disclosed, Chelsea have won all four of their games, including three away from home.

Credit to Tuchel and the coaching staff who have done a brilliant job at not letting the surrounding controversies get into the players' heads. The performance at Middlesbrough was a testament to their resilient defense and slick attack. Chelsea got the job done with utmost precision.

#4 A courageous display by Middlesbrough

The underdogs knocked out two of the biggest clubs in the country coming into this game and were not at all short of confidence. The men from North Yorkshire started the game well. They attacked Chelsea's box in numbers and overloaded the wide areas to get crosses into the danger area.

Chris Wilder's men are as much as 25 places below Chelsea in the English Football League pyramid. The 54-year-old has done an admirable job with a rather young squad at his disposal.

Champions League winners Chelsea had a 2-goal cushion going into the second half, but they didn't enjoy the usual freedom on the ball. Middlesbrough enjoyed 43% of the possession in the second half, which is impressive considering the opponents they were facing. They kept up the intensity throughout the game, although it was game over once Chelsea found that second goal.

#3 Mason Mount dropping another 10/10 performance in a knockout fixture

There is something about Mason Mount stepping up in a do-or-die game. While the display vs Liverpool in the EFL cup final was a rare poor game from the Englishman, Chelsea have always been able to count on their Cobham graduate.

With two assists to his name, Mount capitalized on every opportunity he was gifted with. Boro's high-pressing game left massive spaces for the Blues to exploit, with Mount pulling the strings from midfield.

The 23-year-old made a darting run into the wide areas of Boro's half and played a beautiful low cross for Romelu Lukaku to tap home for the first goal. It was a slick counter-attacking move which caught out the home side.

#2 Middlesbrough to return to the Premier League after 6 years?

Giant killers Boro have great things to look forward to under Chris Wilder

Judging by their FA Cup run, it would be a shame to not have Middlesbrough competing in the Premier League next season. While we've seen Championship winners Norwich City, Bournemouth, Leeds United, etc get ragdolled into the top flight, there is something different about this Boro team.

Wilder's men boast a decent defense. They've conceded just 40 goals in the league this season in 37 games, just 8 more than 1st placed Fulham. Their last 3 games in the FA Cup saw them concede just 3 in total, playing against some of the best attacking teams in England.

They are not as consistent in the league due to their lack of depth; a final push from Boro could see them clinch 6th place, as they are just 2 points behind Blackburn Rovers (who currently occupy 6th) with two games in hand.

#1 Another trip to Wembley for Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea

Thiago Silva with another reliable performance at the back to lead Chelsea into the semi-finals

The Blues are one of the most consistent teams in the competition. Chelsea have reached the semi-finals 5 times in the last 6 seasons, including 3 appearances in the grand finale.

Under Tuchel, there is a rejuvenated energy amongst the players. Despite winning the Champions League, the hunger is ever-present to continue adding silverware to their cabinet.

Chelsea have been rather unlucky in this competition, however, as they've lost three of their last three finals; twice to city-rivals Arsenal and once to Leicester City last season. It is about time for the German manager to add the prestigious FA Cup to his list of accolades.

