Magpies vs Dundalk Prediction and Betting Tips | July 13th 2023

Magpies will welcome Dundalk to the Victoria Stadium for the first leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League tie on Thursday.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a 3-0 defeat against Preston North End in a friendly last week. They have not been in competitive action since winning the Gibraltar Cup following a penalty shootout victory over Lincoln Red Imps in the final in April.

Dundalk, meanwhile, suffered a 3-2 defeat away to Bohemians in the Irish Premier Division last weekend. James McManus and Jordan Afolabi each scored a goal and provided an assist to inspire their side to victory.

Magpies secured their spot in the Conference League qualifiers having finished third in the Gilbratan National League last season. Dundalk qualified by virtue of their third-placed finish in the Irish Premier Division.

The winner of this tie will face either KA or Connah's Quay in the second round of the qualifiers.

Magpies vs Dundalk Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Five of Dundalk's last six games have produced three goals or more.

Magpies are competing in Europe for only the second time in their history. They were eliminated in the first round of qualifiers in the Conference League last season.

Dundalk are the only Irish club to have won a match in the group stage of a European competition.

Four of Dundalk's last five away games have witnessed goals at both ends and also produced three goals or more.

Magpies have won just one of their last five home games.

Magpies vs Dundalk Prediction

Magpies are swimming in bigger waters and are overwhelming underdogs in this tie. The Gibraltans have nothing to lose but their lack of competitive action for over three months could be detrimental to their chances of progression.

Dundalk are the favorites to progress and anything other than a comfortable win would be considered an upset. The Railwaymen will be keen to register a comfortable win in the first leg to give them an edge in the tie.

Barring an unlikely upset, there should only be one winner here. We are backing the visitors to claim a comfortable win in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Magpies 0-2 Dundalk

Magpies vs Dundalk Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Dundalk to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

