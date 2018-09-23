Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Mahrez shines for Manchester City - A look at the performance of City's summer signings

Richard Arul Savary
ANALYST
Feature
307   //    23 Sep 2018, 20:57 IST

Manchester City FC v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: Second Leg
Manchester City FC

Manchester City had signed four players during the Summer Transfer Window with 20 players moving out of the club. Club legend Yaya Toure left City after the end of last season after playing for eight years with 315 appearances and scoring 82 goals. 

Manchester City is currently in the second position in the Premier League after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Wolves. They pumped in 19 goals from their first six games to average more than three goals per game.

Riyad Mahrez - 7/10

Cardiff City v Manchester City - Premier League
Riyad Mahrez

27-year-old Riyad Karim Mahrez has agreed to a five-year contract with Manchester City. Mahrez who was the chief architect in Leicester’s incredible Premier League title-winning side scored 17 league goals in 37 matches. In total, he made 179 appearances for the Foxes, scoring 48 goals.

The Algerian has accomplished titles of PFA Player's Player of the Year, the PFA Fan's Player of the Year, and Leicester City Player of the Year and has also kept the fan's busy with his trademark hairstyle.

Mahrez, who started against Arsenal and Newcastle and subbed in the rest of the City's games, impressed with a brace against Cardiff, the first goal with his left foot from a beautiful cross from Gundogan and the second goal hit towards the bottom left corner. The Algerian, with his speed and creativity, is entitled to create a plethora of openings for the City forwards.


Philippe Sandler - Not Met

England U20 v Netherlands U20 - International Match
Philippe Sandler

Manchester City signed the 21-year-old Sandler from PEC Zwolle. Sandler who has played for the Netherlands U20 squad holds the center-back position and is adept at handling the midfield as well. He may find it hard to enter with the likes of Walker, Company, Stones, Laporte, Mendi, and Otamend being his colleagues.


Daniel Arzani - Not Met

Australia v Peru: Group C - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia
Daniel Arzani

The 19-year-old Australian who caught everyone's attention during the FIFA World Cup was signed from Melbourne City and was sent away on loan to Celtic for a couple of years. Arzani was named as Young Footballer of the Year in the Australian domestic competition. HE won other individual recognition after taking home the best U23 player in Australia award (Harry Kewell medal). The attacking midfielder would improve by playing in the Scottish league as he may find fewer chances with the first team at the Etihad Stadium.


Claudio Gomes - Not Met

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City - Premier League 2
Claudio Gomes

Signed from PSG, Gomes is currently playing in Manchester City's U23 squad. He stayed with the first team on its US tour and his first, and only, match with Guardiola's squad was in the Community Shield, when he played one second. Gomes who is a reliable tackler who brings with him the experience of captaining the French U18 team. Operating as a defensive midfielder, he possesses excellent energy and has an exceptional vision to create opportunities for the strikers.

Premier League 2018-19 Manchester City Leicester City Sergio Aguero Riyad Mahrez Football Transfer News Manchester City Transfer News Premier League Teams
