"Mainly because of Didier Drogba" - 21-year-old Bundesliga defender admits to following Chelsea as a child

Bayer Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong has admitted that he followed Chelsea keenly during his childhood and that Didier Drogba was his star attraction to the Blues.

The 21-year-old was speaking to German magazine Sport Bild and revealed his love for the Stamford Bridge outfit as well as Didier Drogba. He said:

“As a child, I always watched Chelsea games with my uncle, mainly because of Didier Drogba.”

Frimpong is no stranger to the Premier League, having joined the Manchester City academy aged 10 years in 2010. He spent the next nine years in England before moving up north to Scotland to join Glasgow giants Celtic.

His stock rose with the Bhoys and he became a mainstay in the Old Firm, making 51 appearances in all competitions for the Scottish giants.

This prompted Bayer Leverkusen to sanction his purchase in January 2021 and he has continued his upward trajectory in the German top-flight.

So far, he has made 45 appearances in all competitions for Die Werkself, scoring two goals and providing nine assists.

The Dutch youth international has been an ever-present for Gerardo Seoane's side this season and has started all but one of their Bundesliga matches.

His form has sparked interest in his services from European giants like Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Manchester United.

Could a move to Chelsea be on the cards for Jeremir Frimpong?

Cesar Azpilicueta could depart London on a free transfer this summer

With Frimpong having stated his admiration for Chelsea, a move to Stamford Bridge might not be off the cards for the 21-year-old.

He plays predominantly as a right-back and the Blues might soon be in the market for a right-sided defender.

Reece James is the club's first-choice right-back and the England international is undeniably one of the best in his position at the moment.

However, with club captain Cesar Azpilicueta is seemingly on his way out of Samford Bridge this summer after his contract expires. Hence, Thomas Tuchel might be on the lookout for a replacement for his skipper.

Frimpong's young age means he fits in with Chelsea's recent transfer policy. Moreover, his ever-improving displays could see the club make advances towards him in the near future.

Regardless of where he plays his football next season, Frimpong is one to watch for the future. A move to a bigger club could certainly be on the cards.

Edited by Aditya Singh