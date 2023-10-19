Mainz 05 vs Bayern Munich Prediction and Betting Tips | October 21st 2023

Bayern Munich will be looking to go top of the German Bundesliga table when they visit the Mewa Arena to face Mainz 05 on Saturday.

Bo Svensson’s men are currently on a seven-game winless run and will head into the weekend looking to end this dry spell.

Mainz were left with a bitter taste of “what could have been” last time out as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Borussia Monchengladbach after giving up their lead in the 88th minute.

With that result, Svensson’s side still await their first victory of the 2023-24 Bundesliga campaign, having picked up two draws and lost five of their seven games so far.

With just two points from a possible 21, Mainz are currently bottom but one in the league table, just one point above last-placed Koln.

In contrast, Bayern Munich continued their surge to the top of the table as they cruised to a 3-0 victory over Freiburg just before the international break.

Thomas Tuchel’s men are one of just three unbeaten sides in the Bundesliga this season, picking up five wins and two draws in their opening seven matches.

Bayern, who have now gone 10 straight matches without defeat across all competitions, sit second in the league table, two points behind first-placed Bayer Leverkusen.

Mainz 05 vs Bayern Munich Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 28 wins from the last 38 meetings between the sides, Bayern Munich boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Mainz 05 have picked up seven wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on three occasions.

Bayern are unbeaten in 10 consecutive matches across all competitions, picking up eight wins and two draws since August’s 3-0 loss against RB Leipzig in the German Super Cup.

Svensson’s men are one of just three sides without a league win this season, having lost five and picked up two draws in their seven matches so far.

Mainz 05 vs Bayern Munich Prediction

Bayern will be excited to take on a Mainz side who are yet to win a league game this season.

Given the gulf in quality and depth between the two sides and their contrasting form, we are backing Tuchel’s men to come away with a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Mainz 05 1-4 Bayern Munich

Mainz 05 vs Bayern Munich Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bayern Munich to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in the last 10 meetings between the sides)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in eight of their last nine encounters)